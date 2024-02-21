Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We know so many shoppers who are on the hunt for “the pant.” What pant, exactly? Well, that’s the issue. We need something more elevated than a jean — but not as formal as work slacks. We want it to be comfortable, but we don’t want to veer into loungewear territory. It needs to be versatile, flattering and affordable.

But . . . what does it look like? And more importantly, where can we buy it? We think we’ve finally found the answer. Lay your weary head to rest and let Us lead you to lululemon’s We Made Too Much section!

Get the City Sleek 5-Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant (originally $128) now starting at just $79 at lululemon!

lululemon can typically veer on the pricier side (though most shoppers agree the quality deserves it). That’s why we always like to see the specials in the We Made Too Much section. These pants are currently available in every color, and they’re exactly what we needed in our wardrobe!

These pants aren’t tight, but they’re not too baggy either. They’re just right. Even their cotton-blend Light Utilitech fabric is excellent. It’s sweat-wicking and quick to dry, it feels sleek on the skin and it has four-way stretch!

These high-rise, full-length pants, which will hit most people at the ankle, have a zip fly and button closure, a traditional five-pocket style and belt loops. They can also be washed in the machine and tumbled dry. Now that’s what we like to hear!

This style blends casual, professional and even athletic styles into one perfect pant you’ll wear anywhere and everywhere. Wear these City Sleek pants with a simple tee, a button-up shirt, a longline bra top or a pullover sweater. Rock them with sneakers, heeled booties, rain boots or ballet flats. Anything you want! We just say to shop fast, as sizes are selling out!

Not your style? Shop more from lululemon’s We Made Too Much section here and explore the brand’s bestsellers for more add-to-cart goodness here!

