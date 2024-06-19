Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have plans to roam the streets of Europe this summer (or if you just have dreams of doing so), there are a few things to keep in mind. First, it’ll be hotter than you anticipate, so light clothing is a must; second, your feet will eventually start to hurt, so you’ll want extra-comfortable shoes; third, your belongings should be kept close by at all times, so you’ll need a secure bag.

Light clothes and comfy shoes can integrate easily into your fashion-forward wardrobe, but a secure bag? Aren’t those clunky, chunky and downright ugly? Maybe in a typical world, but not in Lululemon World! The brand just dropped a bag that you’ll want to wear everywhere for the style and security of the bag — and no, you don’t have to sacrifice any style for security!

Get the Everywhere Crossbody Bag for $78 at lululemon!

This functional bag is a mid-size two-liter crossbody with silver hardware, an adjustable strap, luxe water-repellent fabric and plenty — we mean plenty — of pockets to store your essentials. It has an exterior zippered pocket for your phone, a back slip pocket for chapstick and other non-valuables and zippered interior pockets. You’ll have more space than you know what to do with!

The bag is designed for casual day-to-day wear, complementing an athleisure-style outfit perfectly. We love the look of this bag with lululemon shorts, a tank top and white sneakers, but you can also go full European mode on Us by wearing it with trouser shorts, a flowy blouse, sandals and a Scandi-girl attitude. And if you’re hoping for something in the middle, try a tank top, flowy skirt and sneakers!

While it only comes in one size, this bag comes in four different colors — and when we tell you it’ll be one of the hardest decisions of your life, we mean it! The ivory and blush variations are summery and bright, adding a rich mom vibe to your look, while the emerald green and black ones are classic, classy and chic. Regardless, there’s no losing with the functional accessory one reviewer says is “THE bag!”. This will be your new go-to daily crossbody whether you’re strutting through Europe, New York, South Dakota or the grocery store!

But we’re pretty sure this new drop will sell out quickly, so we’re grabbing one for ourselves, one for our best friends and one just in case we lose ours!

