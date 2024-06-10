Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s no secret that lululemon is one of the best athleisure retailers. Known for its buttery soft Align Leggings and the viral Everywhere Belt Bag, the brand is a pro at launching products that continuously sell out. The latest to run out of stock? A viral mini shoulder bag that hasn’t been available in months. But we have some good news to start your week: It’s finally back in stock!
Get the Mini Shoulder Bag for just $68 at lululemon!
According to numerous reviews on the brand’s website, the Mini Shoulder Bag is “the best” everyday bag. It boasts a simple crescent silhouette. The bag also includes a removable strap that lengthens or shortens to give you a custom fit. The bag’s interior has mesh pockets and compartments spacious enough to hold your essentials like a wallet, keys, phone and sunglasses.
The bag is made with lululemon’s water-repellent fabric, which protects your items against rain and other moisture. The lining is crafted from 100% recycled vegan materials.
The bag is available in two colors: Black and green punch, and costs just $68!
Five-star lululemon shoppers call the mini bag “stylish” and “practical.” One said: “This bag did not disappoint. It’s not very ‘mini’ but it can hold A LOT. It’s not too bulky for a shoulder bag at all. It’s just the perfect everyday bag. I love it!”
“Best bag ever!!” one exclaimed. “I was carrying the Marc Jacob’s tote bag but it faded and got dirty, I decided to get this one and I love it more!!! Fits everything you need, looks sleek, clean and sits perfectly on your shoulder. Has an adjustable strap so I can make it however long I need.”
“I love it; it’s not so mini to me; I think it’s the perfect size for all the things I want to carry,” a final shopper wrote. “I get compliments all the time and people are always asking me where I got it from. I love how easy it is to clean too and I think it’s a great everyday bag.”
