The unofficial start of summer is only days away. That means there’s still time to shop around for pieces to achieve whatever fashion goals you have for the warm weather. If mastering athleisure tops the list for you, then you should head straight to lululemon.

The celeb-loved brand has so many new pieces that arrived just in time for summer. We’ve rounded up 9 of the brand’s new arrivals that are perfect for nailing the athleisure aesthetic. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks. Happy shopping!

Stretch Woven Relaxed-Fit High-Rise Short 4″

Add a pop of color to your athleisure collection, courtesy of these Cascadia green shorts. The relaxed-fit, high-rise silhouette is perfect for shoppers on the hunt for loose-fitting shorts that are equal parts cute and comfy!

Get the Stretch Woven Relaxed-Fit High-Rise Short 4″ for $88 at lululemon!

High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

Tenniscore style has been on the rise, but Zendaya‘s Challengers movie made the trend soar. Join the comfy trend with this lightweight tennis skirt. If you actually plan to wear it for fitness and not just style, you’re in luck! It’s made from a quick-drying fabric to keep you dry while you work up a sweat!

Get the High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt for $78 at lululemon!

cityverse Women’s Sneaker

In case you were wondering, you definitely need to add these cushiony sneakers to your cart. Not only do they have a classic silhouette but they come with high-abrasion rubber traction to protect against slips and falls!

Get the cityverse Women’s Sneaker for $138 at lululemon!

Softstreme High-Rise Midi Skirt

This stunning midi skirt proves you can bring your love for lululemon into the office. This high-rise midi is so comfy it’ll make your shift will fly by!

Get the Softstreme High-Rise Midi Skirt for $98 at lululemon!

Align™ Cropped Cami Tank Top A/B Cup

This butter-soft cami comes with adjustable straps to put your comfort first whether you’re transitioning into yoga poses or running errands!

Get the Align™ Cropped Cami Tank Top A/B Cup for $68 at lululemon!

Relaxed-Fit Twill Blazer

This relaxed-fit blazer will quickly become your go-to item this summer. It’s so unique that you can toss it on to elevate a pair of leggings and a bralette when you’re running errands and rock it when you’re leading a meeting at work!

Get the Relaxed-Fit Twill Blazer for $198 at lululemon!

Ribbed Softstreme Mid-Rise Pant 32″

There’s nothing like the comfort of fuzzy fabric. These wide-leg pants have a ribbed softstreme fabric that’s made from recycled polyester. Best of all? The fabric is quick-drying sweat in it without stains peeking through.

Get the Ribbed Softstreme Mid-Rise Pant 32″ for $148 at lululemon!

Classic Unisex Ball Cap Wordmark

Let everyone know how much you love lululemon with this trendy cap. It features a moisture-wicking interior mesh fabric sweatband to keep you dry if you get a little sweaty!

Relaxed-Fit Cotton-Blend Poplin Button-Down Shirt

Channel rich mom vibes with this relax-fit button-down top. You can rock it with biker shorts during dropoffs and pair it with a miniskirt for a girl’s night out look!