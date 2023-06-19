Celebrate Pride With Looks From lululemon’s Latest Launch — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

In honor of Pride, lululemon has launched a line of looks in collaboration with the LGBTQ2IA+ People Network. Just this year alone, lululemon has contributed over $1 million to the Trevor Project and Rainbow Railroad in support of the LGBTQ community. Celebrate Pride and spread joy by rocking these colorful, comfy-chic pieces!

Perfectly Oversized Crew

Made with soft French terry fabric, this graphic crewneck is effortlessly oversized. Designed for when you’re on the move, take this sweatshirt from the gym to the grocery store.

Get the Perfectly Oversized Crew for just $118 at lululemon!

Align High-Rise Pant

The buttery soft Align leggings from lululemon are a cult-favorite! These high-rise black pants put a new twist on the classic cut with a Pride graphic on the bottom.

Get the Align High-Rise Pant for just $108 at lululemon!

All Yours Graphic T-Shirt

This graphic T-shirt fits to a T! The relaxed fit and breathable material make this tee a summer staple.

Get the All Yours Graphic T-Shirt for just $68 at lululemon!

Relaxed High-Rise Jogger

We would live in these joggers if we could! Complete with a high-rise fit, cotton French terry fabric and pockets, these sweatpants are comfy and cool.

Get the Relaxed High-Rise Jogger for just $128 at lululemon!

Everywhere Belt Bag

Another popular pick from lululemon, this Everywhere Belt Bag regularly sells out. Snag this limited-edition Pride style while it’s still in stock!

Get the Everywhere Belt Bag for just $48 at lululemon!

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

Whether you’re shopping for your boyfriend or just want a boyfriend-style hoodie of your own, this pullover is the perfect pick. The back features the same vibrant design as the oversized crew. Such a stylish sweatshirt!

Get the City Sweat Pullover Hoodie for just $128 at lululemon!

Shade Ball Cap

Shield your face from the sun with this sleek Shade Ball Cap! It’s our go-to look with athleisure (especially on a bad hair day!).

Get the Shade Ball Cap for just $48 at lululemon!

