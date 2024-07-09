Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing says summer quite like a new lululemon outfit. It doesn’t matter if you’re headed to yoga, a marathon, the grocery store or the gym . . . every day is a lululemon day! That’s why having an ample supply of attire is key.

Related: 24 Early Prime Day Style Deals to Grab Before the Masses Do We passed the Fourth of July and that can only mean one thing . . . Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner! Whether you’re looking to stock up on the basics or jump into something brand new, there couldn’t be a better time than Prime Day. This is especially true when it comes […]

But like you, we aren’t wanting to blow our entire paycheck. That’s why we’re shopping the exclusive styles in the “We Made Too Much” section with specials on everything from tank tops and sports bras to shorts, leggings and joggers. Oh, and did we mention they’re bestsellers?

So read on to see some styles we aren’t logging off without (and bet you won’t be able to, either!). Happy shopping!

Align Asymmetrical Bra

Asymmetrical is in right now! This bra offers light support for A and B cups, ideal for any low-impact activities. Wear it to yoga or lounging around the house!

Get the Align Asymmetrical Bra for $29 (originally $58) at lululemon!

Utilitech High-Rise Short

Nothing is worse than sticky thighs during the hot months. These shorts allow for plenty of airflow, keeping you cool, comfy and free all summer long. We love the luxe look!

Get the Utilitech High-Rise Short 3.5″ for $69 (originally $98) at lululemon!

Swift Speed High-Rise Tight

You don’t have to grab a vibrant color or pattern in these 28-inch leggings, but you won’t regret it if you do! These trendy leggings are designed to stay up while you run.

Get the Swift Speed High-Rise Tight 28″ for $69 (originally $128) at lululemon!

Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie

Need a new wear-with everything zip-up? This cropped hoodie is it! The cropped design pairs perfectly with high-rise shorts, joggers or leggings for an ultra-flattering fit.

Get the Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie for $89 (originally $118) at lululemon!

Align High-Rise Skirt

Whether you play pickleball or not, an athletic skirt is an absolute must for summer! You’ll love the weightless Nulu fabric, stretchy fit and shortie design of this skirt.

Get the Align High-Rise Skirt for $59 (originally $78) at lululemon!

Like a Cloud Longline Bra

“Iconic” is the word we would use to describe this versatile bra. A crisscross back, foam cups, sweat-wicking fabric and stretchy feel are just a few highlights!

Get the Like a Cloud Longline Bra B/C Cup for $49 (originally $68) at lululemon!

Scuba High-Rise Cropped Jogger

Joggers are a garment that you’ll use in July and December alike. Made of a breathable cotton blend, these pants are breathable enough for summer and cozy enough for winter.

Get the Scuba High-Rise Cropped Jogger for $79 (originally $108) at lululemon!

Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt

It’s light, airy and seamless for a zero-chafe workout. This short-sleeve T-shirt has added elastane to improve stretch and fit to your unique body shape. The hem hits right around your hips!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt for $54 (originally $68) at lululemon!