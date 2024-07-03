Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hot hot outside and that means we’re all sweating a lot more than usual. If the thought of a full face of makeup melting off your skin is a major deterrent to putting it on in the first place, we get it! After all, why put on makeup if it’s just going to melt off?

Well, we know why . . . most of Us feel naked without at least some concealer and mascara! Mascara is one of those non-negotiables in most of our makeup routines; it makes the eyes look bigger, brighter and more awake, ideal for the day to day and special occasions alike. It’s a non-negotiable!

We thought so too until we heard about this formula that “really really works” to make your lashes thick, dark and luscious — naturally. This serum doubles as a brow growth serum, using ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, plant extracts and vitamins C, E, B5 and B7 (biotin) to lengthen, strengthen and condition.

Get the Lumify Eye Illuminations Lash and Brow Serum for $25 (originally $27) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Developed by both ophthalmologists and dermatologists, this serum is designed to be effective without causing irritation, an issue caused by many growth serums on the market (unfortunately). The formula is made without fragrances, alcohol, sulfates, prostaglandins, mineral oil, PEG, parabens or phthalates, making it safe for even sensitive eyes.

According to the brand, users saw fuller-looking lashes and brows in about a month, but many reviewers say it happens even faster! “Used for 3 wks and I can leave the house without mascara…” one reviewer writes. Another reviewer notes that this serum yielded the “fastest results” they’ve ever had . . . and by fast, they mean fast!

“This was great, and I trust the company it’s created by to use safe products for eyes. I’ve used ordinary lash serums and this is the fastest I’ve seen results. It’s been a week and my lashes are already thicker than before. The price is a big selling point as well.”

The serum couldn’t be easier to incorporate into your routine, either — simply remove makeup, cleanse your face and swipe once across your lashes (and once across your brows if you want double-duty growth). That’s it! Do this every night and you should start to notice a difference.

We ordered ours, so if you see Us walking around with no mascara next month, you’ll know why!

