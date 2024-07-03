Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love watching Sarah Jessica Parker as she films And Just Like That in New York City. We’re excited about the show, of course, but we’re even more excited about the outfits she keeps rolling out! Just yesterday our girl was spotted in a white button-up shirt dress that’s as flowy and comfy-looking as it is trendy.

Related: This Amazon Maxi Skirt Looks Exactly Like Katie Holmes' Outfit While Katie Holmes is known for being an actress, she’s also a full-time fashionista to Us! We don’t know how she balances an acting career with high fashionista status, but she does both exceptionally well. Holmes was spotted in — you guessed it — New York City wearing a cutout maxi dress and pointed-toe leather shoes, […]

Like any human (fashionista) would, we wanted the look for ourselves. While we don’t know the exact brand of Parker’s dress, it doesn’t matter — we found one on Amazon that looks exactly the same. This dress has the same button-up style, loose fit, above-knee length and collar design plus pockets!

Made of a rayon and polyester blend, this dress is soft, breathable and lightweight, perfect for the day-to-day this summer. The loose fit makes it ideal for days when you want to walk around unconstrained and unsqueezed which — for Us, at least — is every day.

Get the Manaixuan Casual Shirt Dress for $36 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

You can also roll up the sleeves on extra toasty days, giving you an artsy vibe and an effortlessly chic style. We love the look of this dress as a dress, but you can also wear it as a top half-tucked into a pair of jean shorts; this outfit doubles (or triples!) as a beach cover-up, too!

Try wearing this dress with flat sneakers and a crossbody bag for a casual look. It’s a flawless outfit for travel, especially if your travels bring you to Barcelona or somewhere else across the pond. The material will keep you cool, comfy and ready to take on the world! For a dressier look, you can pair it with strappy platform sandals, dangle earrings, an over-the-shoulder tote bag and a confident attitude (essential).

Regardless of how you choose to wear it, this dress doesn’t show too much skin, making it a modest find you can wear everywhere from the grocery store to brunch with your significant other’s family. You can also wear it to picnics and outdoor birthday parties this summer if those are on the schedule!

There are 17 different colors to choose from, so nothing binds you to white — especially if you’re accident-prone (hello, ketchup!). This dress comes in everything from vibrant yellow and teal green to black, beige and khaki. The neutral colors give yacht wife energy while the bright ones give summer sunshine energy, so grab one that matches your style and get ready to be the most fashionable gal in the room!

Get the Manaixuan Casual Shirt Dress for $36 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other shirt dresses on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!