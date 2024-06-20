Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The summer solstice has arrived, ushering longer days, carefree vibes and the dog days of summer. What better way to welcome in the new season than with the most restorative sleep of your life? (Yes, really!) That’s exactly what Lunya and Heretic want to give you this summer. The sleepwear brand teamed up with the natural fragrance purveyor to unveil a dreamy collection that’s sure to boost your mood and help you get the best rest of your life.

Along with a calming spray that is meant to help you get more restorative sleep, the Citrus Siesta collection features silky sleepwear in the Main Squeeze print, a vibrant, citrusy design that’s sure to spark joy. One thing’s for sure: Sleep has never looked (or smelled) so good. Shop the luxe picks from the collab now!

Listen, I know that catching quality zzz’s in the summer can feel like a long shot when the temperatures are so dang high, but this new dream spray can help your mind unwind and drift off to sleep faster. A soothing mix of lemon balm, orange blossom and lavender lull you into a dream-like state while base notes of rose and sandalwood encourage peaceful rest. Spritz this in your bedroom or on your linens before a midday nap or at the end of the day to get whisked away to citrus groves in your slumber.

Get it for $48 at Lunya!

To match the citrusy fragrance, Lunya developed the Main Squeeze print — a vibrant, citrus-studded design. You can find the pattern on an array of the brand’s washable silky favorites, including this feathery robe that transforms your evening routine into a little luxury every night.

Get it for $298 at Lunya!

The Main Squeeze print is too cute to only be worn at home. And while this slip dress is technically pajamas, you’ll find me rocking it on vacation, at happy hour and for date nights. Just imagine the photo ops when you’re sipping on an Aperol Spritz on a lush patio. Talk about picture perfect!

Get it for $218 at Lunya!

Have you ever seen a more adorable pajama set? The silky fabric will keep you warm through blistering summer days. Plus, there’s no denying that nestling up in the silk will make you feel like a queen.

Get it for $198 at Lunya!

Bring the Italian vibes home no matter where you live with this silk cami pant set. Yes, these are classified as pajamas, but we think the set makes for the ideal lounge outfit for those summer days when you feel like doing nothing but basking on the couch.

Get it for $268 at Lunya!

Sweet dreams are guaranteed when you slip this silk sleep mask over your eyes. The soft texture glides across your skin and shields the delicate eye area from the sun. You’ll get a jolt of joy once you take it off in the morning and see the bright, bubbly print too!

Get it for $50 at Lunya!