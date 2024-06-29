Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re halfway through 2024, there’s still time to set fitness goals and reach them! Whether you’re trying to lose weight or get in shape, finding new tricks and secrets to help you meet your objectives can be beneficial. We found nifty, appetite-minimizing belly stickers that will help you stick to your weight loss goals this year — and they’re just $32 at Amazon!

Related: The Best Fiber Supplements for Weight Loss Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. These days there’s no shortage of supplements that are designed to help you get rid of unwanted pounds for good. But if you’re looking for something simple that will help you during your weight loss journey, […]

The LURE Essentials Belly Orb Sticker is an easy way to get yourself in shape without having to add too many steps to your already-established wellness routine. These patches use a blend of wormwood, cinnamon, clove, white peony root, longan, licorice, tangerine peel, ginger, cardamom, astragalus, pepper seeds and Sichuan pepper to help burn fat, minimize appetite and boost your immune system. Also, they come in a compact, square shape that helps it blend in seamlessly.

Get the LURE Essentials Belly Orb Sticker for $32 (was $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Using these stickers can be a little confusing to understand at first, but they are a useful tool that will make your wellness routine easier and much more efficient. To use this sticker, you would find a clean, dry spot on your belly and place the sticker. It’s recommended that you use it for three months to see results! You should aim to place it on your belly button for maximum effect!

While reviewing and gushing over these health stickers, one Amazon reviewer said, “I love how discreet it is to wear under your clothes. It’s easy to use, and it curbs the appetite!” Another reviewer added, “When it comes to weight loss products, I am always skeptical. Belly orb is working for me, and I am down a size from a size 12 to 14.”

Now that summer is here, the need to make sure you’re healthy and strong enough to withstand everything the heat has to bring is imperative. If you need a way to help that doesn’t require much thought, these bull stickers from Lure Essentials can help!

See it: Get the LURE Essentials Belly Orb Sticker for $32 (was $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from LURE Essentials here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!