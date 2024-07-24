Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over here at Us, we know a thing or two about the magazine world (insert wink emoji). Experts in celebrity and fashion, we know precisely when we’ve spotted a fashion piece chic enough to make it into the glossy pages. The 18 pieces below are so luxe-looking, we know they’d be worthy of a feature.

What makes a fashion piece magazine-worthy in our world is when it’s newsworthy and of-the-moment but also chic and luxe — exactly what each piece below encapsulates. We’ve included everything from designer-style sunglasses to cover-worthy dresses, as well as picks for vacations or date nights. While many things in magazines can be designer, these pieces come from brands like Amazon and Quince and start at just $12.

Related: 20 Loose 100% Linen Tops, Pants and Dresses That Completely Hide Cellulite — Starting at Just $20 Linen is ultra-hot right now — not literally, figuratively! With its lightweight design, breathability and skin-smooth feel, linen is actually one of the most cooling fabrics, making it ideal for warmer weather wear. And with everyone coveting European fashion lately, it’s no wonder linen is having a popularity surge on this side of the pond! […]

1. Cue the Cover Girl: If you ask Us, this Portia Dress from Reformation would make the perfect cover girl dress thanks to its classy draped design — $289!

2. Editor’s Pick: This off-the-shoulder dress is our pick for its luxe design that features ruching throughout and its draped bodice. This is a favorite of Amazon shoppers — was $53, now $36!

3. The Vacation Edit: Got an end-of-summer vacation planned? This one-shoulder tiered midi dress is perfect for sunset date nights or sightseeing — was $41, now $31!

4. The Travel Edit: We could picture this bestselling two-piece set in a travel image next to a beach with sandals, a woven hat, a crossbody bag and a drink in hand — was $46, now $36!

5. Classy Cover-Up: Like all magazines say, you must accessorize, and this sheer cover-up is the perfect way to add a touch of class — was $15, now $12!

6. The Fashion Edit: A popular dress style of today, this drop-waist cocktail dress from Cider would pair so stylishly with a statement necklace and heels — $37!

7. Chic Shaper: Use this waist-snatching shapewear bodysuit to look your best for any type of photo shoot — was $48, now $36!

Related: 13 Slimming Rompers and Jumpsuits That Deliver the Ultimate Confidence Boost — Under $20 The ease of summer fashion is unmatched. Take rompers and jumpsuits, for instance. They’re easy and breezy one-pieces that take the hassle out of getting dressed daily. All you have to do is slide on a pair of sandals or heels and you’re good to go. Not to mention, they’re made from lightweight and airy […]

8. A Look for Less: So sleek that they look designer, these Sojos sunglasses feature a round shape and a luxe gold metal frame — was $19, now $15!

9. Date Night Dress: Do date night magazine edit style in this sleek strapless midi dress that features a ruffled, flowy waist — $50!

10. Feature This: Definitely deserving of a feature is this high-end-looking silky maxi dress that has an asymmetrical shoulder design, mock neckline and sleeveless design — was $56!

11. What’s Trending: A major trend on TikTok and in fashion is this milkmaid-style dress that has a tight waist, ruched bust and flared skirt — $54!

12. Silky Number: Though they’re a great everyday style, silk maxi skirts like this one from Quince can instantly elevate any outfit — $80!

13. Top It Off: Magazine pages feature outfits with tops too, and you’d likely see a luxe silky style like this one from Halogen paired with a maxi skirt or trousers for an office fashion feature — was $69, now $48!

14. Levi’s Moment: Levi’s jeans like this 501 style have been featured in magazines for decades for their classic and timeless style that can be dressed up and down — was $80, now $54!

15. Need It in Print: A leopard print dress like this one from Reformation is definitely worthy of adding to the print pages — $278!

16. A Work of Art: This pleated midi dress from Socialite features a Greek goddess-style shoulder and draped design and comes in several eye-catching prints — $128!

17. She’s the Moment: A trending style of the moment is this chic vest from Revolve that features gold and black front buttons, a V-neckline and a satin twill fabric — $66!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

18. Madewell Must-Have: Great for an office fashion edit are these Madewell trousers that’d pair perfectly with a white tee, blazer and heels — $118!