There’s nothing like the peace and tranquility you feel when relaxing and unwinding in a hotel. If you’re anything like Us you’re no stranger to splurging on tasty room service and posing for selfies in luxurious robes. Ready to bring the luxe vibes from 5-star hotels into your very own home? We are! So many of our favorite retailers (and e-tailers) have ridiculously comfortable robes that make you feel like you’re in your favorite hotel.

Whether you’re looking to snag luxe for less or you’re willing to splurge, these comfy styles will have you feeling like your net worth instantly increased. From knee-length styles for shoppers who prefer lightweight styles to options that won’t irritate sensitive skin, we’ve got you covered no matter what pricepoint! Check out our top picks ahead!

Robes Under $25

Lissome Waffle Wrap Robe

This waffle robe probably costs less than your favorite lunch order. Best of all? It’s size-inclusive and comes in 6 shades!

Get the Lissome Waffle Wrap Robe for just $15 at Walmart!

Turquaz Lightweight Thigh Length

If you like your robes short and sweet, you’ll love this mid-thigh length find. It has a tailored collar and two front pockets for storing your essentials!

Get the Turquaz Lightweight Thigh Length for just $18 (originally $20) at Amazon!

Amazon Essentials Waffle Mid-Length Robe

We don’t know about you, but to Us, lightweight fabric is a must when it’s hot outside. The soft, cotton blend robe is breathable so you won’t get too hot when you wear it during the summer!

Get the Amazon Essentials Waffle Mid-Length Robe for just $23 (originally $24) at Amazon!

Robes Under $100

Bamboo Jersey Robe

This bamboo jersey robe is made with hypoallergenic and antibacterial fabric so it’s ideal for shoppers with sensitive skin. Plus, it comes with moisture-wicking and temperature regulation!

Get the Bamboo Jersey Robe for just $50 at Quince!

Vacation Linen Blend Robe

Want your hotel-like robe to make a statement? This Nordstrom option comes in a dreamy teal gradient pattern. You won’t want to change out of this robe because of its soft linen-blend material!

Get the Vacation Linen Blend Robe for just $59 at Nordstrom!

Super-Plush Robe

If you know anything about Us, then you know we love Brooklinen’s bedding and bathroom essentials. The brand’s Super Plush Robe is one standout product we can’t get enough of. The Turkish cotton material will make you feel like you’re in a spa because it’s just that plush and soft!

Get the Super-Plush Robe for just $84 (originally $99) at Brooklinen!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite HE Ribbed Robe

Barefoot Dreams is known and loved for its comfortable jammies! The brand has a soft robe with a fold-back shawl collar for extra comfort!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite HE Ribbed Robe for just $90 (originally $118) at Amazon!

Robes Under $150

Soft Lounge Long Robe

Shapewear and comfort go hand in hand at Skims. You’ll want to lounge around the house in Kim Kardashian‘s floor-length robe!

Get the Soft Lounge Long Robe for just $100 at Skims!

Hotel Bath Robe

There’s no doubt that this robe lives up to its name. It has a microfiber exterior paired with a plush interior lining that melts against the skin!

Get the Hotel Bath Robe for just $119 (originally $20) at FluffCo!

Eberjey Mariana The Mademoiselle Kimono Robe

If you like a little drama, you’ll want to pose for selfies in this stunning robe. Not only does it provide comfort, but it has chic lace detail along the bell sleeves and hemline for a glamorous touch!

Get the Eberjey Mariana The Mademoiselle Kimono Robe for just $150 at Revolve!