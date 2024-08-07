Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The warm weather months present the perfect opportunity to hit the road for summer vacations. As many of Us gear up for our final summer travel plans, it’s only right that we jet set in style. Luxurious travel outfits are the best way to go. These chic and affordable styles are the perfect blend of comfort and functionality. Whether you’ve booked a first class ticket on a red-eye or plan to relax on a cross country train ride or road trip, there are travel outfits no matter how you plan to travel.

Are you boarding a notoriously chilly airplane? Rock a blanket-like rompers to keep you warm. Is it turn to play passenger princess on a lengthy car ride? You may prefer a chic two-piece set that makes rest stop bathroom breaks easy and breezy. There are so many chic and fun styles to choose from. We’ve rounded up TK looks to make your travel OOTD selfie earn a round of applause from your followers online. Best of all? They’re all reasonably priced. Check out our top luxe-looking travel outfits that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Two-pieces sets are always a good idea when you’re on the go. This roomy all-white combo features a flowy short-sleeve top and comfy trousers!

2. Floral Moment: If you love fun, floral looks, you’ll want to add this vibrant jumpsuit to your cart ASAP. We love the stretchy bodice and wide-leg silhouette!

3. Bright Blend: This purple-pink spaghetti strap romper is deal for shoppers who are always hot!

4. Cozy Chic: Do you love plush fabric? This cuffed, short-sleeve jumpsuit is made from butter soft fabric that feels like you’re wrapped up in your favorite throw blanket!

5. Short ‘N Sweet: This short-sleeve romper is perfect when you’re traveling to warm climates. It’s comfortable enough for a lengthy plane ride, but you won’t need to change when you finally reach your destination!

6. Rich Mom Chic: Prepare to turn the airport terminal into your very own runway. This two-piece set has a sleeves shirt with flattering ruching and flare-leg bottoms!

7. Sporty Spice: Are you in your athleisure era? You’ll want to rock this half-zip sweater and sweatpants set with your favorite sneakers!

8. Double Back: Since we’re on the subject of athleisure, you’ll look like you’re heading to practice in this stripe two-piece set!

9. Strike a Pose: There’s no denying how polished and refined this luxe-looking two-piece set is. The mock-neck style top and cropped flare-leg trousers add an elevated touch!

10. Three’s Company: Get a head start on your fall wardrobe with this three-piece set. It comes with a flowy cardigan that’s perfect for shoppers who are always cold!

11. Up or Down: Take it from Us, it doesn’t get more comfy than this oversized shirt-dress. Shoes and accessories are the perfect tools to dress this frock up or down!

12. All Dressed Up: Want to make a dressy statement? You’ll turn heads in this flowy one-piece! The bodice is stretchy so you can load up on snacks without it fitting too tightly!

13. Low-Key Flex: This half-zip sweater and sweatpants set nails comfort and luxury!

