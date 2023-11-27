The Bestselling Boots and Coats in Macy’s Cyber Monday Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Macy’s doesn’t just do the Thanksgiving Day parade. It also participates in Cyber Monday — and trust Us, you’ll want to scoop up these mega-deals!

Coats and boots are in high demand right now as temperatures drop and cozy items sales rise. But finding a fabulous pair of boots and a winter jacket which isn’t too heavy, light, thick or thin can feel like a full-time job. Looking for bestselling items is good advice, but even that can feel overwhelming sometimes.

Well, don’t worry — we found the absolute best deals on the hottest (or coolest, to be more accurate) coats and boots Macy’s has to offer. But these are called “bestsellers” for a reason – they’re selling quickly! So, act fast and find the best priced “bestsellers of the bestsellers” below — you’re welcome!

Bestselling Coats

This Ralph Lauren Quilted Coat

Winter fashion just got an upgrade. This lightweight coat is a crowd favorite, and for good reason: It has beautiful stitched diamond quilting, a removable hood, faux-suede trim and traditional Ralph Lauren details. For a sleek new aesthetic, this coat is for you!

See it: Get the Ralph Lauren Women’s Quilted Coat (originally $255) on sale for just $90 at Macy’s!

This Wool Belted Wrap Coat

We are shocked by the low price this stylish wool coat (psst, it’s about a third of the original price!). A sleek and distinctive style, this Tahari coat blends the allure of a wrap coat with the practicality of a wool one. The glossy faux-leather belt has to be our favorite feature! Grab it in one of four colors options – or in a few colors, we get it!

See it: Get the Tahari Women’s Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat (originally $380) on sale for just $140 at Macy’s!

This Ralph Lauren Hooded Puffer Coat

Puffers are all the rage lately, and we’re not complaining. This coat may be a puffer but it isn’t too poofy, so don’t worry about looking like the Michelin Man! It’s equipped with faux fur and high power-filled down feathers to keep you toasty all winter long, even on those dangerously freezing days. Over 4,000 people have bought this coat and hundreds returned to leave it five-star reviews, so don’t take our word, take theirs!

See it: Get the Ralph Lauren Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat (originally $295) on sale for just $132 at Macy’s!

This Michael Kors Asymmetrical Wrap Coat

Zip it, wrap it — or maybe do both? This jacket will keep you warm while turning heads. The unique asymmetrical zip adds some character to an already top-of-the-line coat. Make it an eye-catching look with light wash jeans and your favorite purse. Since it is mid-length, you can wear it with tall boots, short boots, booties or even sneakers!

See it: Get the Michael Kors Women’s Asymmetrical Wool Blend Wrap Coat (originally $315) on sale for just $115 at Macy’s!

This Packable Hooded Puffer Coat

Look no further for a coat that will fit in your suitcase, backpack or closet! The chic, packable design makes it the perfect companion for travel or daily wear. Since it is waterproof, you can be certain the freezing rain or snow won’t get you down. It has over 750 5-star ratings, so check it out while the outstanding deal stands!

See it: Get the Charter Club Women’s Packable Hooded Puffer Coat (originally $125) on sale for just $50 at Macy’s!

Bestselling Boots

These Sperry Duck Booties

Sperry took the cheetah print trend to a whole new level. By mixing the trendy cheetah style with the functionality of Sperry boots, we all receive the ultimate gift or investment. These are waterproof, easy to unzip, microfleece-lined and slip-resistant.

See it: Get the Sperry Women’s Saltwater Waterproof Duck Booties (originally $130) on sale for just $59 at Macy’s!

These Leather Riding Boots

These sleek leather boots were designed just for Macy’s, so you know they’re legit. The boots come in black, light brown, dark brown and merlot red, but we gotta say, we’re crushing on the light brown! If you need outfit inspo, try dressing them up with a cute sweater dress or black jeans, a blouse and a warm jacket.

See it: Get the Fawne Riding Leather Boots (originally $180) on sale for just $81 at Macy’s!

These Pointed-Toe Dress Booties

Whether you’re a high heel person or a flats type-of-gal, these dress booties are a necessary addition to your closet! A 2.5 inch heel is the perfect height to maximize the classiness of your ‘fit while remaining comfortable. The insole is cushioned and lined with memory foam for an all-day kind of wear. Alright, sold!

See it: Get the Dolce Vita Women’s Sabryna Pointed-Toe Dress Booties (originally $65) on sale for just $33 at Macy’s!

Ugg Mini Logo Strap Booties

Uggs have been beloved for decades, and for good reason! These booties are comprised of sheepskin and wool, making them your new cold weather go-to shoes. Even if you already have a pair of Uggs, check out this mini version with an Ugg strap for yourself or as a gift!

See it: Get the Ugg Women’s Mini Bailey Logo Strap Booties (originally $160) on sale for just $104 at Macy’s!

