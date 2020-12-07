Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings this year? There’s hope for you yet, because Macy’s has extended their sale and deals are still going strong. Coveted items like UGG boots and Michael Kors bags are still marked down, and we couldn’t be more excited!

In order to get you started, we rounded up some of our favorite finds below. Even though their sale has been extended, these prices are still not guaranteed to last long. If you see something you like, we suggest placing your order ASAP!

These Classic Leather Riding Boots

These boots are bound to be a staple for the fall and winter months. They’re clean, sophisticated leather boots that will elevate so many different outfits!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Bromley Riding Boots (originally $199) on sale for just $119 at Macy’s!

This Casual Fleece Sweater

A fleece like this makes for a great gift if you’re stumped on what to buy for someone on your shopping list.

Get the Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Fleece Jacket (originally $60) on sale for just $30 at Macy’s!

These Luxurious Bed Sheets

The deal currently available on these high-quality sheets is incredible — over 70% off!

Get the Fairfield Square Collection Brookline 1400-Thread Count 6-Pc. Sheet Set (originally starting at $210) on sale for prices starting at just $63 at Macy’s!

This Extra Supportive Bra

This bra has wide straps and ample support to make you feel comfortable and confident all day long.

Get the Bali Double Support Spa Closure Wireless Bra (originally $40) on sale for just $13 at Macy’s!

This Handy Phone Sanitizer

Many of Us don’t think to clean our phones regularly, which is why a device like this one is so useful!

Get the Tzumi ionUV Phone Sanitizer (originally $30) on sale for just $24 at Macy’s!

This Stunning Decorative Mirror

This may not be the most practical mirror, but it can seriously spice up any wall.

Get the Stratton Home Decor Penelope Mirror (originally $347) on sale for just $242 at Macy’s!

This Plush Cozy Throw

These luxe throws are yet another strong gift suggestion for the holidays!

Get the Martha Stewart Collection Faux Fur Throw (originally $130) on sale for just $65 at Macy’s!

This Bestselling Air Fryer

Air fryers are beyond convenient to have in the kitchen if you want to make a fast and easy dinner. They’re all the rage right now!

Get the Instant Pot Duo Crisp™ + Air Fryer Combo (originally $225) on sale for just $130 at Macy’s!

This Triple-Flavor Gourmet Popcorn Barrel

Who doesn’t want a huge tub of sweet gourmet popcorn? It’s the ideal snack for your next movie night.

Get the Harry & David Moose Munch Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and Caramel Drum (originally $40) on sale for just $14 at Macy’s!

This Elegant Double-Breasted Coat

A coat like this belongs in anyone’s winter wardrobe — especially when it’s on sale!

Get the Anne Klein Double-Breasted Peacoat (originally $225) on sale for just $90 at Macy’s!

This Compact Crossbody Purse

This purse has enough room to comfortably house your essentials — phone, keys and credit cards!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Mott Pebble Leather Phone Crossbody Wallet (originally $128) on sale for just $58 at Macy’s!

These Adorable UGG Boots

These UGG boots offer up a little twist thanks to the shearling bow in the back, and we can’t believe they’re still in stock!

Get the UGG Arielle Booties (originally $170) on sale for just $128 at Macy’s!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

