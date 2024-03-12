Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’re going to want to come with Us. It’s nothing bad — in fact, it’s very, very good. We were just browsing deals at Macy’s and found an exclusive dress on sale that you’re going to want to check out.

This On 34th dress, which was created for Macy’s, is marked down at the perfect time of year. It’s going to be a go-to in your spring fashion arsenal, for sure. We’ll give you the lowdown below — and a link to buy it, of course! This is a limited-time offer!

Get the On 34th Crew-Neck Wrap Tie Dress (originally $50) on sale for just $35 exclusively at Macy’s!

This pull-on dress is made of a soft and stretchy cotton jersey fabric. It has a crew neckline and a midi-length hem, plus slightly elongated short sleeves and a slit in the skirt. Our favorite part, however, is the asymmetrical tie at the front of the waist. So flattering, so cute! It’s what caught our eye and it’s a big part of why this dress landed in our online shopping bag.

This midi dress is available in three colors — and yes, all of them are equally marked down right now. Choose bright and bold for warmer weather with Azalea Pink, go green with Olivine or stick with a versatile classic like Deep Black!

This machine-washable dress (yes!) is a hit with reviewers, so we know we’re more than likely to love it when it arrives in the mail. “This one is a closet staple,” one happy customer wrote. Another noted how it “can go almost anywhere,” as you can dress it up or down.

Numerous shoppers also reported that they love the slight extra coverage of the sleeves and hem, as well as that the slit isn’t too high. As for the overall fit, they say it’s “form-fitting but not tight,” which is perfect!

Whether you rock this frock with sneakers, ballet flats, heels or loafers, it’s going to put in the work to earn you tons of compliments this spring and summer. How great will it be when you can respond that you grabbed it on sale too? This is a limited-time deal, so let’s get shopping!

Not your style? Shop more from On 34th here and discover more dresses on sale at Macy’s here!