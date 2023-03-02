Save on Staples With This Ribbed Bodysuit Bundle

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We always seem to be shopping for bodysuits. Yes, they’re a solid staple many of Us like to have on hand — but there are tons of iterations which veer from the classic tank, tee or long-sleeve styles. We like having a variety of options on deck so we feel more fashion-forward and flexible.

Do you relate? If you’re getting a little tired of rocking the same type of bodysuit on repeat, this four-pack from MakeMeChic makes it so easy for you to switch things up. Each set still covers the basics, but also includes different necklines which may not be in your closet yet.

Get the MakeMeChic 4-Piece Ribbed Knit Bodysuit Pack for $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

All orders come with four different bodysuits in a slew of shades. Most of the options currently available feature neutral hues, but some boast one or two brighter options if you want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Each set also includes at least one standard tank silhouette — featuring either a typical rounded neckline or a high neck. The other two you’ll receive will be slightly more unique, as you can pick out which set speaks to you the most!

That said, all of the beautiful bodysuits in this bundle are made from a ribbed knit material which is stretchy and comfy, and can be purchased in sizes Small through X-Large. They offer clasps on the bottom, which is an excellent touch since you won’t have to fully undress before popping to the bathroom — such an important detail to have with any bodysuit. And best of all, when you do the math, you’re paying roughly $12 for each one — which is an absolute steal! Bodysuits have been around for ages, but in recent years, they’re street-style necessities thanks to celebs. Many of our favorite A-listers wear bodysuits under blazers or simply tucked into jeans. No matter how you style yours, it will be a treat to have three others at the ready for all of your needs!

