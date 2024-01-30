Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While the winter feels like it drags on forever, we’re starting to look forward to spring. Designers have begun launching suitable shades and styles for the season — and Marc Jacobs just got Us seriously excited for the months ahead.

Every fashion fan or even casual shopper knows The Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs. It’s not just an accessory; it’s an absolute icon. And now it’s available in new shades, including the perfect pink!

Get The Tote Bag available in numerous sizes and shades at Marc Jacobs!

Related: These 17 Festive Valentine’s Day Fashion Finds Are Cupid-Approved If you ask me, Valentine’s Day needs Christmas’ publicist. Christmas gets weeks of music and holiday preparation, but Valentine’s Day is centered around one day and one day only. With all of the mood-boosting reds and pinks, hearts, flowers, candy and fun that come with this holiday, I think it deserves a little extra love. […]

Petal Pink, Forest Green, Cotton, Camo Jacquard, Crystal Canvas — your options are practically endless when it comes to this famous tote. It comes in mini, small, medium and large sizes too — as well as a bunch of other colorways and materials. Finding something to suit your style will be a cinch!

Of course, we were easily drawn in by the leather Petal Pink version of this bag. Barbie would approve, without a doubt! It’s bright but not blinding, it’s cute but it’s sophisticated, it’s unique but not too “out there.” It’s a total dream in a tangible handbag form!

One thing to love about this bag is how versatile it is. Its structure, storage and zip closure will be excellent for your daily commute to work, but its gorgeous style and removable crossbody strap make it a must for weekends too. You could even use it for weekend trips if you go with a large version. Bye, dingy duffels!

Even if you already own an MJ tote, we can imagine how tempting it is to turn one bag into an entire collection. At the very least, one shade for spring and summer and another for fall and winter sounds more than reasonable to Us! Or how about one large and one mini? It’s so hard to narrow it down, but we know no matter what we choose, it will be so, so worth it!

Looking for something else? Explore other types of bags available from Marc Jacobs here and make sure to check out all of the brand’s bestsellers here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us