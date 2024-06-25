Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tate McRae is unstoppable as a singer, dancer and more. Anyone who knows her can sing all of her songs and tries to recreate her dance breakdowns. If you’re like her, you might be looking to step up your skincare routine by using lip products to send “kisses to your exes.” Don’t worry, Tate. We have all been there before.

The 20-year-old singer recently shared her beauty secrets with Vogue, and we discovered a lip balm she couldn’t stop using. What’s the lip product? It’s the Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm.

Get the Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm for $8 at Amazon!

The Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm is a powerhouse of hydration. It effortlessly melts into your lips, aiming to soften, smooth and replenish the delicate skin of your pout. Consider it your secret weapon against dryness, an anti-aging treatment for your lips. Packed with shea butter, cocoa butter, sweet almond oil, coconut oil and vitamin E, it leaves your lips feeling as smooth as a baby’s bottom. No matter the season, this lip balm will be your go-to for keeping your lips moisturized. Unlike other lip balms that require multiple applications, a single thin coat of this balm could condition your lips for hours, giving you the confidence of long-lasting hydration.

Don’t just take our word for it. The Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm has garnered over 5,700 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper raved about this lip balm being the “holy grail” for their lips. They continued: “It’s the perfect consistency, not super thick, definitely better than any Aquaphor, Vaseline, or Chapstick.” Another five-star customer shared how the lip balm “really goes in and makes them soft.” One final five-star shopper noted that this “moisturizes your lips and doesn’t leave them feeling waxy like most lip balms.”

Join McRae and apply this lip balm to give kisses to your exes.

