Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s easy to forget to treat your décolletage to some much needed TLC, especially when most of our products are centered around catering to your facial skin. But did you know that the skin around your neck and on your chest is thinner and tends to show signs of aging faster than anywhere else on your body? If you don’t have a dedicated product in your routine to treat this delicate region, this neck cream from Mario Badescu is here to help. Reviewers can’t stop praising its immediate results.

Related: Shop These Luxury Skincare Products From Celeb-Favorite Brand Dr. Barbara Sturm How do the Hollywood stars shine so bright? This is the age-old question we always come back to, especially after awards season and the recent Mat Gala red carpet. We’d like a detailed spreadsheet with each celebrity’s skincare routine, thank you very much! When it comes to A-list aesthetics, there’s one name in the beauty […]

Get the Mario Badescu Vitamin A-D-E Neck Cream for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.



The Mario Badescu Vitamin A-D-E Neck Cream is only $19, and according to the shoppers, it’s worth every penny since it provides almost “immediate” results. The cream is packed with vitamins A, D, E, cocoa butter and glycerin to moisturize and smooth skin. The formula also contains hyaluronic acid, a skincare superhero for plumping skin and reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. The combination of ingredients helps to firm and revive the delicate skin around the neck, which leaves it looking more youthful and rejuvenated.

Fans call the cream “moisturizing” and “luxurious.” Another said, “This is the best product I have used. I saw a difference in my skin within a few days. No smell, non-irritating, and not greasy or sticky. Highly recommend and I will be trying other products in this line.”

A second five-star reviewer also said they began using this cream “soon thereafter (about a year ago), and the results were almost immediate and have been long-lasting. I love this product!”

Get the Mario Badescu Vitamin A-D-E Neck Cream for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Ready to try the neck cream for yourself? Head to Amazon now to stock up while it’s under $20!