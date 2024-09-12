Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No makeup look is complete without primer that creates a smooth canvas for your skin. The best makeup primers help to keep makeup on the skin all day while leaving it with a seamless appearance that’s never cakey. Haven’t found one you like yet? That’s about to change thanks to the Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer, on sale for just $7 today!

The primer holds multiple benefits in addition to making your makeup look smooth once applied; it also helps to reduce the appearance of pores. It works as a post-moisturizer formula offering light relaxation technology to make skin glowing and radiant. The primer’s formula blurs pores and creates a smooth canvas that your makeup will glide over and cling to all day. It also provides a matte finish.

Get the Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer for $7 (originally $8) at Amazon!

Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the primer this month, and it’s also racked up more than 45,000 five-star ratings.

“A friend of mine told me about this primer, and it works great,” a shopper said. “It is so reasonably priced. It is comparable to some of the really expensive ones that are out there.”

“This is the best thing for pores I have used,” another shared. “It’s inexpensive and works as advertised. You just need a small drop, and it’s enough to cover your whole face. My skin feels so soft after using it. I look in the mirror, and instantly, my skin looks flawless. 10/10!”

A final reviewer wrote: “I’ve tried so many different primers, and this one is the best. The price isn’t bad, and it really does blur lines and softens my pores.”

Want to see how the primer transforms your makeup and skin? Catch it while it’s marked down at Amazon right now for only $7! With reviews this good, you won’t be disappointed.

