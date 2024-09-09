Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re not sure if you’ve seen any of Martha Stewart’s classic Instagram selfies lately, but her skin is stand-out-on-grid radiant! You’d never be able to tell that the lifestyle brand mogul is 83-years-old and while that might have to do with some nips and tucks, it also has to do with a great primer!

In a video with Allure, the Martha Cooks star revealed her quick and easy 10-minute morning beauty routine. The busy business woman doesn’t have a lot of time to spend in the bathroom, so all of the stuff she uses goes a long way and the full day. Stewart shared that the primer she uses for “luminous” skin is the Clé de Peau Beauté Correcting Cream Veil Primer, which she uses to “accentuate” her strong cheekbones.

The primer pretty much tells you everything you need to know about it in its name. It uses top-tier ingredients like japanese pearl extract and angelica acutiloba extract, which act as veil, increasing skin luminosity and radiance. What the name doesn’t tell you is that it has a slight tint to help color correct and has an SPF of 21 to keep your skin protected from the sun — great if you’re a gardener! Like any other primer, it helps to boost your foundation, creating a longer lasting finish and that reduces oiliness and creasing.

Like Stewart is with anything, she likes to do things her own way. She actually does foundation and primer in the opposite order, foundation first and primer second. She said she does this because the primer adds some luminosity to her skin — and by the looks of her selfies we can definitely tell. She puts it on her cheeks to add some definition to her cheekbones, “a little bit” in between her eyes and will rub what’s remaining on her hands.

Make your skin look as glowy and dewy in photos as Stewart’s does with this luxe, pearlescent primer. It’s on the pricier end, coming in at $85 on Nordstrom, but for a face that looks as glowing as Stewart’s, it’s well worth the cost!

