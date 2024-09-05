Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If we’re taking advice from anyone on how to achieve a “hottest mom” makeup look, it’s Eva Longoria! A hot mom herself, the Desperate Housewives star always has a flawless look, both on the red carpet and off — and she’s now letting Us in on how she does it!

In a video with Vogue, the mom of one shared her 12-minute beauty routine, which started with skincare and ended with makeup. She used a mix of both luxe and affordable finds, starting with a hydrating hyaluronic acid serum and ending with a spritz of the Victoria Beckham Portofino ’97 Eau de Parfum. One of the most crucial parts of a hot mom makeup routine, however, is a concealer, since it hides blemishes, brightens up the under eyes and helps to color correct. For this, she opted for the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Concealer — and it’s now on sale for just $13 on Amazon.

“I put it right where I have the dark spots,” she said. “And you want to put this anywhere you want to brighten.”

Get the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Concealer (Originally $15) on sale for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Full coverage lovers: this concealer is for you! It has a maximum coverage, matte formula that’ll cover up every blemish and decrease the look of oiliness. It’s made with L’Oreal’s infallible formula, which lasts for up to 24 hours and is great for weddings, concerts and general long days of makeup. Longoria, a L’Oreal ambassador, used it in a tan-colored shade to match her Latina skin, but it comes in 25 shades so you can find the tone that matches you best.

Longoria isn’t the only one who uses this concealer for a fire makeup look though. So do Amazon shoppers. Not only have thousands of shoppers purchased it in the last month, it has over 13,900 five-star ratings as well.

One of those reviewers, who was “absolutely blown away by its performance,” said it quickly became a “holy grail product” in their makeup routine.

“With its incredible coverage, long-lasting formula, and skin-friendly ingredients, it’s a must-have for anyone looking to achieve a flawless complexion that lasts all day,” they said. “Whether you’re covering up blemishes, brightening up your under-eye area, or sculpting your features, this concealer is sure to become your new beauty go-to!”

Ready to get on your hottest mom makeup game like Longoria too? Snag this full-coverage concealer while it’s still on sale on Amazon for 13% off!

See it: Get the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Concealer (Originally $15) on sale for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

