These Comfy Joggers Are Customized to Fit You Like a Glove

Pants are one of the most difficult garments to shop for — scoring a proper fit that flatters your figure is a true struggle! Even bottoms that you would expect to be versatile for a variety of body types (like joggers or sweats) can miss the mark. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, trying an endless array of clothing on at the mall isn’t exactly an option, which makes this issue all the more difficult.

Here’s the thing: Traditional sizing doesn’t always work. No two bodies are alike, and many retailers have limited options. That’s why we love shopping with Measure & Made. Some people have fuller hips and smaller waists, or vice-versa, and they acknowledge that. Their unique sizing breakdown, known as Fitlogic, helps you find pants that are absolutely ideal for your frame — and their latest launch is a pair of ultra-comfortable joggers that you’re bound to fall in love with. Just a note about Fitlogic: According to the brand’s data (which is based around 60,000 women’s bodies), 94.8% of women fall into one of three shapes. These statistics are the foundation of Made & Measure’s customized offerings, and are truly changing the fashion game.

We don’t know anyone who doesn’t simply adore a pair of joggers — especially when they’re made from soft and stretchy material. The only roadblock that we come across as we search for new joggers is finding a pair that has the right fit. Their loose-yet-fitted slim cut can sometimes feel a little too tight or baggy when the size isn’t completely on-point, which is why we’re so happy that the team at Measure & Made has expanded their sizing method to include joggers!

These high-waisted pants are made from a breathable woven material that’s suitable for the warmer months. They’re a pull-on pant that’s incredibly easy to throw on, and the little added details give them a more elevated look. There are zipper pockets on the hips, as well as zipper slips on the hem of each pant leg. These zippers make the joggers slightly dressier, but they will still feel just as comfortable as leggings or sweats!

As noted, Measure & Made makes it seriously easy to find the size that will perfectly fit and flatter your figure thanks to their FitLogic Quiz. All you have to do is answer five questions about your specific body type, and your unique size and recommended inseam length will automatically be applied for you to shop. If you end up getting these joggers and find that the fit isn’t what you had in mind, you can return or exchange them for a different size with the help of a dedicated fit specialist. Don’t you wish all of your shopping experiences were this personalized?

Right now, these joggers are available in black and olive green, and shoppers are eagerly awaiting for more shades to drop. In the meantime, these two neutral hues will make awesome additions to any wardrobe. Even though they’re a brand new arrival to the Measure & Made family, they’re about to be a massive hit. Get yours now!

