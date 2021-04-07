Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever seen a look on one of your favorite stars and instantly needed to know exactly what they were wearing? It happens to Us a lot! And when we truly fall in love with an outfit, we almost always want to pick it up for ourselves.

The only thing that’s stopping Us from filling our closets with celeb-approved styles is our comparatively limited budget. But just because we might be working with limited funds doesn’t mean we can’t replicate the styles that stars are wearing — we’d even consider ourselves experts at the craft!

One of our favorite trends that’s blowing up for the spring is oversized blazers, and we love how Hailey Bieber did her own variation of the look by rocking an adorable blazer dress! Though we surely can’t afford her original $2,365 version, we found a seriously similar look for just $42 on Amazon!

Get the UNIQUE 21 Women’s Asymmetric Blazer Dress for just $42, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

What we looked for when shopping for a similar blazer was the right shade of tan that practically mimicked the one on the blazer Bieber styled as a dress during a recent outing. The UNIQUE 21 blazer we found has the exact same color we hoped to find, and the significantly lower price was more than enough to get Us to add it to our carts!

What we actually love more about the blazer we found is that it’s already tailored to fit like a dress, while Bieber’s pick is quite literally a blazer converted into an oversized dress. Only a supermodel can get away with that!

Not only is the blazer dress we found more accessible in price, but it’s more accessible for all of Us regular non-models out there that have different body types. We’re very much into this chic and sophisticated blazer trend, and for just $42, we’re definitely going to give this look a shot!

