Can we talk about something? Is it actually possible for Kendall Jenner to ever look bad? We honestly don’t think so. Even when she’s just chilling at home in her loungewear, she somehow knows which covetable items to throw on to immediately radiate stylish energy.

In fact, we just spotted her in an adorable workout set on her Instagram Stories that immediately caught our eye. It’s so fitting for the spring and summer months, but when we did our research, it turns out her ensemble rings in at over $100. That’s why we found a similar version of the supermodel-approved ‘fit for under $30!

Get the OQQ Seamless 2 Piece Workout Gym High Waist Leggings with Sport Bra Set for prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2021, but are subject to change.



Our main priority when searching for a more affordable option was finding a strong color match. She wore a two-piece look in a stunning and bright hue, which pairs perfectly with the sunny weather outside. Naturally, we wanted our pick to have equal amounts of bold orange!

This OQQ two-piece combo is just as radiant as Jenner’s workout set, and it’s even designed in an extremely similar fashion as well. With your order, you’ll receive a staple workout bra with thin spaghetti straps, plus a pair of high-waisted workout shorts. It looks just like Jenner’s get-up to Us!

The design of this set is clean and simple, which is ideal for doing yoga, pilates or just lounging around. Jenner truly knew what she was doing by snagging this particular colorway, as neon-adjacent pigments can help bring out your summer tan. It’s also a color that can flatter a variety of skin tones, which makes it a solid investment for so many shoppers. Best of all, if you love the look but aren’t vibing with the sherbet shade, the Amazon option is available in a slew of other hues for you to shop as well!

