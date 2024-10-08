Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s finally cozy season! Cozy season means skincare season for Us. While the summer sun invigorated our souls for months, it was a different story for our skin. Sun exposure is really hard on the skin both aesthetically and physiologically. Signs of too much sun exposure include sunspots, wrinkles, and creases, not to mention a lack of vibrance and youthfulness. The harmful UV rays can actually damage skin cell DNA!

But the dry season isn’t much better, either. Cold, dry air makes skin much more prone to cracking, flaking and dullness. It’s during times like these that a ‘normal’ skincare regimen won’t pull its weight in the anti-aging department. If you want to bring out the big guns and turn back the clock while deeply nourishing your skin, you’ve come to the right place!

Medik8 has endless bestsellers on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day — up to 30% off! It’s an investment well worth it for glowy, radiant skin that looks a decade younger. See our top picks below!

C-Tetra Vitamin C Serum

It’s a bestseller for a reason! This brightening vitamin C serum will brighten and smooth while reducing visible signs of aging. And while some vitamin C serums dry the skin, this squalane-based one does the opposite!

Get the Medik8 C-Tetra Vitamin C Serum for $38 (originally $51) on Amazon!

Clarifying Foam Exfoliating Cleanser

Exfoliating is key to allowing fresh, healthy skin to surface. This gentle formula acts as both a cleanser and toner, getting rid of dead skin cells while balancing oiliness, boosting radiance, smoothing textured areas and evening skin tone.

Get the Medik8 Clarifying Foam Exfoliating Cleanser for $23 (originally $29) on Amazon!

Hydr8 B5 Rehydration Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum is the real deal! Vitamin B5 is the superstar ingredient in this glow-inducing formula. Coupled with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 plumps, soothes and brightens. Your skin will look like glass!

Get the Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Rehydration Serum for $41 (originally $52) on Amazon!

Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye 3 Cream

Under eye creams are a hit or miss, but this smoothing and lifting formula is guaranteed to be a home run! Vitamin A, ceramides and hyaluronic acid are just a few powerhouses in the lineup. The age-defying cream is suitable for both sensitive skin and sensitive eyes.

Get the Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye 3 Cream for $42 (originally $53) on Amazon!

Liquid Peptides Serum

Repair, replenish, renew and restore skin with this all-in-one firming serum! It visibly smoothes texture while hydrating, targeting wrinkles and tightening crepey skin. The 30% complex will give your skin an elastic feel!

Get the Medik8 Liquid Peptides Serum for $45 (originally $64) on Amazon!