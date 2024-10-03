Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Perfumes are a touchy subject for our noses. If you consider yourself sensitive to perfumes, know that you’re not alone . . . it’s a good chunk of the population! A nice and subtle perfume is one thing, but many fragrances can be overpowering, headache-inducing and simply off-putting. Like, they can walk into a room before you do!

For those who want to be considerate of their own noses and the noses of others while still smelling top-notch, a subtle perfume or a strong deodorant is the way to go. There are plenty of deodorants that smell like, well, deodorant, but there is also a handful that smells like muted luxury fragrances — very demure. It’s the best of both worlds!

So if you want to smell like a million bucks without overdoing it, check out these bestselling total body deodorants suitable for your pits, legs, private areas, feet and everywhere in between. And if (when) people ask what your lovely “perfume” is, feel free to make up something fancy-sounding and French. We won’t tell!

Lume Whole Body Deodorant Stick

It’s a bestseller for a reason! This deodorant stick smells like a romantic field of peonies and keeps you odor-free for up to 72 hours. Reviewers are obsessed!

Get the Lume Whole Body Deodorant Stick Set of 2 for $30 on Amazon!

Hume Supernatural Whole Body Deodorant Balm

Free of AHA, BHA, baking soda, talc and animal products, this gentle formula contains dermatologist-tested ingredients to support your skin microbiome.

Get the Hume Supernatural Whole Body Deodorant Balm for $18 on Amazon!

Kiehl’s Cream-to-Powder Deodorant

You can’t go wrong with a brand like Kiehl’s, especially when it comes to body care. This luxurious cream becomes a powder, helping to minimize friction between your thighs, under your arms and everywhere else.

Get the Kiehl’s Cream-to-Powder Deodorant for $29 at Ulta!

Native Whole Body Deodorant Spray

We can’t believe this deodorant spray isn’t a perfume. The formula contains coconut oil, shea butter and essential oils that leave you smelling ultra-fresh.

Get the Native Whole Body Deodorant Spray for $14 (originally $16) on Amazon!

First Aid Beauty Full Body Deodorant

Its light citrus scent invigorates the senses while AHA targets odors at the source. The cream is infused with niacinamide and glycerin, too! Your gyno approves.

Get the First Aid Beauty Full Body Deodorant for $18 on Amazon!

Mona Brands Natural Deodorant Body Butter

This pH-balanced formula is ideal for wellness enthusiasts who want an effective natural option. The luscious cream contains powerful magnesium and zinc oxides to deodorize.

Get the Mona Brands Natural Deodorant Body Butter for $16 on Amazon!

Lume Whole Body Deodorant Cream

Crowd favorite alert! This advanced cream has built-in sweat control and prevents odor from developing in the first place. Plus, you get two tubes!

Get the Lume Whole Body Deodorant Cream Pack of 2 for $37 on Amazon!