Channel Megan Fox’s Comfy-Chic Street Style With These White Vans Sneakers

It’s been a big week for Megan Fox! The actress just got engaged to her “twin flame” Machine Gun Kelly, and we can’t get enough of it (yes, that was a reference to the rapper’s song “my ex’s best friend”). After making their first public appearance post-proposal at the Dolce & Gabbana menswear show in Milan, the celebrity couple stepped out in matching baseball caps and long coats. While we were drawn to their entire ensembles, we were particularly fixated on Fox’s footwear.

Rather than rocking a pair of sky-high stilettos or MGK-approved combat boots, the Jennifer’s Body star wore all-white Vans sneakers (stars — they’re just like Us). These kicks are effortlessly cool and cost-effective. And if Fox’s street style is any indication, these Old Skool shoes are an everyday essential in your wardrobe. Score these exact same sneakers from Zappos now!

Just like Chuck Taylor Converse, Vans Old Skool sneakers are truly an old-school classic. Originating in Southern California in 1977, these iconic low-top shoes feature the Vans signature sidestripe detail. These lace-up sneakers come in 59 different colors that are either constructed from canvas and suede or leather, depending on the design. Featuring rubber waffle outsoles that provide excellent grip, these shoes are both durable and flexible. And the padded collar and footbed enhance comfort, support and shock absorption.

Fox is not the only fan of these Old Skool sneakers — Vans has loyal customers for over 50 years! “These were the best shoes I’ve ever had,” one shopper declared. “These shoes are responsive and comfortable.” Another customer commented, “They are like wearing a pair of your favorite slippers, so comfortable right out of the box.” Sounds heavenly soft! “Love these shoes,” one shopper gushed. “The classic look and the comfort is awesome. Can’t go wrong with a pair of Old Skool Vans!”

Channel Fox’s off-duty outfit by teaming these white sneakers with matching white accessories and a brown coat and sweat set. You could also rock these fresh kicks with a winter-white monochromatic look — beige pants and a cream sweater with an ivory coat. You can really wear these versatile Vans sneakers with anything from denim to dresses. An engagement ring from a rockstar sadly not included.

