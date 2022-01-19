Say Hello to Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022 With These Sustainable Sneakers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year for 2022: Very Peri. A periwinkle blue with violet-red undertones, this combination of colors represents the transitional era we’re all experiencing. The cheerful hue welcomes a new chapter following a period of isolation. According to Pantone, “Very Peri illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa.” You’ll start to notice this purple shade everywhere, from film to fashion.

In fact, Cariuma just launched a pair of sustainable shoes that celebrate this Pantone Color of the Year! These canvas sneakers incorporate pretty periwinkle with off-white accents. Very Peri and very on trend! Plus, each purchase supports the environment — for every pair of sneakers sold, Cariuma plants a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Read on to learn more about this fashion-forward footwear!

Get the Pantone Off-White/Very Peri Canvas Sneakers for just $89 at Cariuma!

Color Us impressed with these Pantone Off-White/Very Peri Canvas Sneakers by Cariuma! Handcrafted with organic cotton canvas, these casual shoes are lightweight yet durable. The 100% vegan insoles are constructed from cork and organic mamona oil for consciously-made comfort. You have three options to choose from, all integrating the 2022 Color of the Year — off-white, Very Peri and Very Peri with Cariuma’s signature logo.

Get the Pantone Off-White/Very Peri Canvas Sneakers for just $89 at Cariuma!

Not only are Cariuma sneakers ecologically friendly, they’re also ultra-comfy! “New favorite shoe,” one shopper declared. “I took these to Europe and walked everywhere! I have messed up ankles and they were so comfortable. Love them, highly recommend.” Sounds like these shoes are made for walking! Another customer reported, “Great fit, comfortable, long lasting, excellent quality.”

Make a fashion statement in 2022 with these Pantone Color of the Year sneakers. Style these shoes with boyfriend jeans and an off-white sweater to really let the Very Peri pop. You can also team these sneakers with sweatpants or a workout set for a walk around the neighborhood. Stay ahead of the color trend with these cute kicks!

See It! Get the Pantone Off-White/Very Peri Canvas Sneakers for just $89 at Cariuma!

Not your style? Shop all other shoes from Cariuma here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!