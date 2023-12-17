Love Meghann Fahy’s Timeless $800 Wool Coat? Get the Look for $79

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It may only be mid-December, but celebrities have already been stepping up their winter fashion game. A number of Hollywood’s top stars have been wearing the most enviable boots, sweaters and coats, and we can’t get enough. Out of everyone, though, actress Meghann Fahy may win best coat of the season. She was spotted wearing a timeless Sandro peacoat while strolling through New York City recently… and the piece has quickly become my latest obsession.

Related: Taylor Swift Inspired Us to Snag a Sparkly Bag for Party Season Taylor Swift is everywhere. If she’s not landing swoon-worthy headlines about her budding romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, the Grammy winner is releasing chart-topping albums, leading worldwide tours and serving major fashion and beauty inspo while she does it all. The Midnights singer celebrated her 34th birthday in New York City on Wednesday, December […]

I’m a firm believer that quality outerwear is worth investing in. That said, this $800 wool coat is completely out of my budget at the moment. And even though it’s currently on sale for $574, I simply can’t swing it. So, I did what I do best and went searching for an affordable lookalike on Amazon. Turns out, this Zwurew Women’s Double Breasted Pea Coat is the next best thing for people like me who want to replicate Fahy’s look on a budget.

Get the Zwurew Women’s Double Breasted Pea Coat for just $79 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This lookalike jacket features the same silhouette as the one The White Lotus actress wore, complete with vintage-inspired details like structured shoulders, lapels and buttons. I personally think this one has a leg up, though. While the Sandro jacket is only available in one color, The Zwurew pick comes in nine hues, including two brown options and a even pink for those who want to make a statement. It may not be made from warm wool, but the polyester-rayon blend manages to keep you adequately warm when the temperature drops. Plus, it won’t pill, which wool is prone to do, so it may actually hold up better in the long run.

Another positive of the Zwurew coat? Unlike wool garments which should be dry-cleaned, this piece can be hand-washed at home. We love an easy-to-care for garment!

While purchasing some outerwear online can be hit or miss, happy Amazon shoppers assure that this is a “must-have in your wardrobe,” especially for winter. “This was a great purchase and was exactly what I was looking for,” one reviewer raves. “It’s a bit oversized which is the fit I wanted so if you typically go up in size for coats or jackets there is no need to do that here. Order your usual size or even down size! It’s very soft, lined and heavier than I expected so it will be a great winter option.”

This is one of those coats that can be worn for every occasion too — whether you’re going out to a nice dinner or will be strolling around outside in cooler temps. My recommendation? Scoop this baby before the weather gets too cold. Once you have it for the season, you’ll be set for years to come! Is there anything better than a one-and-done coat? I don’t think so.

See it: Get the Zwurew Women’s Double Breasted Pea Coat for just $79 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here now!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 21 Fall Jackets and Winter Coats That Will Elevate Your Outfit If you’ve ever left your coat unbuttoned or unzipped in the cold just to show off your outfit, raise your hand! It’s always disappointing when we put together a super cute outfit and then have to cover it up with a big, “blah” coat. But when the temperatures dip down, down, down, it becomes necessary. […]