I’m a fitness enthusiast who enjoys using the StairMaster at the gym. As someone who has been on a weight loss journey, getting back into exercise is a top priority for me. With summer here, I’m also trying to reintroduce running back into my routine, even though I usually dread it at the gym.

When you think about running, it’s important to consider the shoes you need for every sprint. So many of my friends had raved about Hoka sneakers, so I decided to try them on for size. After a bit of breaking in the shoes, they made every run on the treadmill more exciting. And for the StairMaster, they motivate me to go faster. What shoes am I talking about? The Hoka Men’s Speedgoat 5s.

Get the Hoka Men’s Speedgoat 5 starting at $124 (originally $155) at Zappos!

The Hoka Men’s Speedgoat 5 shoes are made for trails, the molded EVA midsoles delivering high compression to your feet. The shoes are lightweight and provide a ton of cushion. The running shoes feature Vibram MegaGrip Hi-Traction outsoles to give your feet extra grip and traction. What does this mean? With every step on your run or hike, your feet can stride confidently over uneven surfaces. I decided to try this pair for my first-ever hike in Vail, Colorado. Fellow travelers and I signed up for the Vail Backcountry Tour, hiking with llamas. Even after a few hours, I didn’t have any blisters.

The Hoka Men’s Speedgoat 5 has received many five-star reviews. One five-star runner said this shoe is “high end” and provides “a wonderful ride.” Another five-star customer shared they owned seven pairs, saying, “They are absolutely the best shoe out there.” A final shopper noted that these are “lighter, softer and easier on the long runs.” The quality, feel, and workmanship are worth the price — and you can score them while they’re on sale. Plus, they come in many colors and designs.

