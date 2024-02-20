These Celeb-Loved Hoka Sneakers Feel Like Walking on Clouds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to running shoes, I’ve been loyal to Nike my entire life. I’ve just never found another pair of athletic sneakers that felt as cushioned or comfortable on my feet. But after hearing all the hype about Hoka, I finally caved and bought a pair of Clifton 9s to see what all the fuss was about. And now that I’ve tried these supportive sneakers, I’m never going back!

Wearing these Hokas for the first time feels like sleeping in a five-star hotel bed after years of laying on the same saggy mattress. No wonder so many stars swear by this luxurious footwear — it’s the Rolls Royce of running shoes! Famous fans of the brand include Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Olivia Wilde and Kylie Jenner. Exceptionally supportive and stylish, these shoes will elevate any activewear. Keep scrolling to shop these celeb-approved sneakers from Zappos!

The Hoka Clifton 9 are a new-and-improved version of the cult-favorite Clifton 8 sneakers. According to reviews, these updated running shoes fit even better with less of a bulky appearance. The Clifton 9 Hokas even received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance for promoting good foot health! Shoppers say that these shoes have alleviated a wide range of pain and discomfort.

I’m not a runner, but I adore these sneakers for walking, working out and playing pickleball. I have narrow feet, and these sneakers fit perfectly! Light and plush with protective cushioning, these shoes make my feet feel cradled in comfort. And the foam footbed and bouncy outsole add a spring to my step! Also, I love that the stacked height gives me a little lift. I’ll take it!

These Hoka sneakers appeal to marathon runners, morning walkers and moms on the go! In other words, these shoes are for everyone. “These are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn in my 72 years,” one customer declared. “I love them.” Another shopper stated, “In my opinion, this shoe is the perfect outdoor running shoe. I’ve had horrible back, hip, and knee pain due to my sport. The Clifton 9’s has decreased my aches and pain. My runs are enjoyable now. The technology of this shoe is phenomenal.” And one reviewer raved, “OMG feels like walking on clouds.” I agree!

There are 19 different colors to choose from, ranging from solid black to bright blue. I personally prefer all-white to match all of my outfits. Team these trainers with leggings, sport shorts or a tennis dress! Trust me — these Hokas live up to the hype.

