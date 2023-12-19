Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

I’m a very active person. Over the past three years, I’ve maintained a consistent gym routine and made sure to work out at least five days per week. All that’s to say, while I do love pumping iron and breaking a sweat on the stair master, I avoid running outdoors at all costs. Listen, I’ve tried to get on the running train, but every time I try to go for a jog in the park, I return home with blistered, aching feet — regardless of what shoes I’m wearing.

I’ve attempted to run in Hokas and even purchased a pair of custom-fitted Nikes in the hopes that I’d be able to run without experiencing blisters and blood. Every shoe I’ve tried completely tore up my feet (having flat arches is a real pain). That is, until I slipped on the ASICS Gel-Cumulus 25 Sneakers.

It turns out ASICS shoes are especially great for people with flat feet (like myself), because they’re designed to provide ample support across the footbed. When it comes to running, the Gel-Cumulus 25s in particular feature a soft gel technology which lessens the impact with each stride, creating softer landings, smoother transitions and ultimately less strain and rubbing. Although this results in extra cushioning along the sole, the shoes don’t feel heavy or bulky whatsoever — making it easier to run too.

The issue I constantly encountered with other running shoes was blisters forming along the inner arch of my feet. These shoes prevent that from happening and create an overall enjoyable running experience, whether I’m going for a quick mile jog or testing my stamina on longer five mile runs. Along with running, I also find myself wearing them for my other workouts, including weightlifting and boxing, because they provide me with the optimal support.

It’s been about eight months since I first started running in these shoes, and I’m happy to report that I’ve been able to go for longer distances and times without having to stop due to the uncomfortable rubbing. For the first time in my life, I’m able to run without pain, and it’s all thanks to the expertly-crafted, doctor-reviewed ASICS. I guess it’s time to schedule my first half marathon!

If you struggle with a similar issue, I definitely recommend trying out the ASICS Gel-Cumulus 25 Sneakers. They may just change your life!

