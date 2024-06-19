Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s impossible not to be inspired by Mindy Kaling‘s fashion choices. The Mindy Project actress recently shared an Instagram post showcasing a denim-on-denim outfit (cough Canadian tuxedo), a perfect representation of summer. Kaling, who spent a day in Santa Barbara, not only revived the denim trend by tucking her dark-wash Valentino top ($1,500) into her wide-leg jeans but also added a unique twist by mixing and matching denim of different washes.

While we love wearing denim, finding pieces within our budget takes a lot of work. That’s when we can turn to Walmart, one of the retailers with significant markdowns. After hours of searching for pieces resembling Kaling’s denim shirt, we found the Wrangler Women’s Snap Denim Shirt.

Get the Wrangler Women’s Snap Denim Shirt for $44 at Walmart!

The Wrangler Women’s Snap Denim Shirt is made of cotton denim that feels like a second skin. It features snap closures to give off cowgirl vibes. Hey, summer is here, and we’re looking to add more clothes for our cowgirl aesthetic. The shirt also features snap front pockets, front yokes and the brand’s signature gold threaded logo. You can always have a few pairs of jeans in your closet to pair with the shirt. If Kaling inspired you to replicate her look, pair this denim-on-denim ensemble with your favorite gold accessories and add red lipstick like Taylor Swift.

The shirt has received several five-star reviews. One five-star shopper raved about this denim shirt as a “great fit and perfect for every occasion.” Another five-star reviewer shared how they wear this denim shirt everywhere because it’s “so flattering.” A final five-star shopper shared how they “love the details of this shirt” and its “good quality.”

Many customers love the dark blue, indigo color of the shirt. If you’re always looking to The Office actress for fashion inspiration, take this shirt and add it to your denim look of the day.

