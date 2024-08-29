Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Full disclosure: I don’t leave for vacation for a few more months, but I’m already thinking ahead! Planning a vacation is both exciting and stressful, requiring a good amount of brain power and an even greater amount of financial power. It’s worth it, but wow . . . it can be a whirlwind!

Aside from the cost of the trip, one of my biggest travel woes is deciding when, what and how to pack. I’ve gotten better with packing clothes, but packing my haircare products and styling tools is where I falter. I convince myself that I need absolutely everything, to the point where haircare takes up half my suitcase!

Instead of bringing all of my irons, wands and dryers, I found one tool that weighs well under a pound and does everything just as well as my “at-home tools” — if not better! This mystical tool is called a Dreame pocket dryer and yes, it’s as dreamy as it sounds. Portable, powerful and chic, the dryer is ideal for the modern minimalist.

Get the Dreame Pocket Hair Dryer for $160 on Amazon!

It comes with attachments to either curl or defrizz your hair depending on the style you’re going for. My hair is naturally pretty straight, so drying my hair with the defrizz nozzle has a flat iron-grade straightening effect, concentrating airflow for a smooth, shiny, frizz-free look. The curling attachment also works wonders for beachy waves, even if your hair has a hard time holding curls. It uses rapid wind speed to give your hair a bounce — without the damage!

Instead of frying your locks, this dryer uses millions of negative ions to ensure moisture retention. It has a temperature guard that keeps the temperature below 135 degrees Fahrenheit, performing hundreds of checks per second. Plus, like any good hair dryer, there are cool air, warm air, and hot air modes to choose from as well as a hot and cold cycle mode that alternates temperatures.

One more thing that sets this foldable dryer apart from the rest is the sound . . . or, should I say, the lack thereof. Powerful airflow is paired with a six-layer noise reduction system. In other words, this tool can go with you to the office, gym or any other nearby bathroom and nobody would ever know! And if you’re traveling with friends or family, they’ll appreciate not having a loud dryer sound starting at 7 a.m.

The dryer was just released this summer, but reviewers are already obsessed, giving it no less than four stars. One reviewer calls it the “best hairdryer” they’ve “ever owned”, noting the slim and lightweight design, sleek style, fast-drying capabilities and ease of use. “This hairdryer not only looks sleek, but it also works very well and is compact too,” they write. “I like that it’s easy to fold so it’s easy to take with you for traveling. Overall this is fantastic as a hairdryer and I’ll continue to use this instead of other hairdryers.”

