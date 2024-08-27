Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you keep up with the Kardashians, you know how big they are on all things health and wellness. From their legendary oversized salads to controversial post-pregnancy supplements and even fish pedicures, we would go as far as to call them wellness icons! If there’s a wellness trend, the Kardashian crew knows about it.

During the recent season finale of The Kardashians, Kim and Khloe jumped on the longevity trend and revealed their biological ages, clocking in at 34 and 28 years old, respectively. In other words, these ladies have the internal workings of people much younger, which isn’t a major surprise given their intensive workout regimens, healthy diets and other resources. The episode inspired Us to find out our biological ages too!

Get the Viome At-Home Full Body Intelligence Test for $399 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

We heard about a test on Amazon that not only calculates biological age, but also things like one’s cellular and energy efficiency, immune health, gut health, brain and cognitive health, inflammation response, and much more — we had to try it out! The test only requires stool, blood and saliva and yields results within just a few weeks.

Upon completion, you receive a compilation of over 50 health scores that reveal how your current lifestyle impacts your body in addition to biology-based recommendations to improve your health going forward. With a focus on the gut microbiome, the oral microbiome and general cellular function, this full-body test covers all your bases! Everything from metabolic fitness and neurocognitive health to gas production, breath odor and cellular stress is measured.

For example, the test reveals which foods may be triggering inflammation in your body, giving individually tailored nutrient, supplement, probiotic and prebiotic recommendations to improve your scores. Your customized food list is divided into “avoid”, “minimize”, “enjoy” and “superfood status” categories, all of which are based on your test results. The food insights are designed to reduce inflammation, slow biological aging, optimize blood sugar levels and support oral health, all while maximizing nutrient absorption.

And if you currently have some mystery GI issues, this test is for you! The supplement, probiotic and prebiotic recommendations can help you close nutritional gaps, promoting a stronger immune system, reduced bloating and much more. When deciding what you need and how much, the test examines your scores and stage of life, connecting them to the dosages used in clinical trials. The science behind this test is truly intriguing!

The test combines biological, human and artificial intelligences, a dream team for curating highly accurate results. By focusing on analyzing your gene expression and not your genes themselves, this test tells you how to get closer to optimal health in your daily decisions. It’s the key to taking control of your health!

All you have to do is register your kit online, collect and ship your samples, complete a short questionnaire and voila! You won’t regret knowing about your body’s unique needs and biological age, of course! Who knows . . . you might be nearly 12 years younger like Khloe!

