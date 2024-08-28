Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’ve really gotten into Korean skincare products over the years. As a shopping writer, I find that Korean skincare products are underrated compared to all of the other products I’ve tested. So many Korean skincare brands on Amazon have gone unnoticed for far too long. They often contain powerful skincare ingredients that can effectively cleanse skin, target acne, fade scars and more. While looking for a product to give me a natural glow, I noticed that many Amazon shoppers have been adding the Mizon Black Snail All-in-One Cream to their cart — and the price is almost too good to be true.

Get the Mizon Black Snail All-in-One Cream for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Mizon Black Snail All-in-One Cream has a unique star ingredient: snail mucin. Snail mucin hydrates and smooths rough skin texture and stimulates collagen production, which is useful as an anti-aging agent to plump fine lines. Another powerful ingredient in this cream is centella asiatica, which reduces skin inflammation and redness. Along with these two powerful ingredients, the cream also has tiger grass, which promotes collagen production to lessen the appearance of wrinkles, and niacinamide, which brightens hyperpigmentation. The Mizon Black Snail All-in-One Cream is also non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, which works for the most sensitive skin. Mature skin types will also love it for its wrinkle-tightening powers.

Over 1,900 five-star reviews state that this cream makes their skin look amazing. One five-star shopper raved that the cream makes their skin “look younger and more vibrant.” Another customer shared that the cream ” definitely helps wrinkles, soothes redness and meets all moisturizing needs.” A final shopper noted that the cream “smooths out the wrinkles around my mouth.”

Let’s stock up on this affordable cream while it’s still available. Enjoy!

