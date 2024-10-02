Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gossip Girl may have ended over a decade ago, but there’s no denying the hold it continues to have on pop culture and society. “Welcome to the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite” still rings in my head daily, so it comes as no surprise to me that as preppy fashions make a comeback, I can’t stop flashing back to the impeccable outfits worn by the show’s characters.

Of course, certain styles have changed a bit, so consider these preppy picks to be perfect for a modern-day Gossip Girl. Don’t worry — Blair would still 100% approve. Shop some top preppy Amazon finds, below.

Related: Everything to Know About Amazon’s Upcoming Prime Big Deal Days It’s officially fall! While we’re looking forward to all of the pumpkin spice lattes, scary movies and apple orchards to come, we’re most excited about the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event, also known as the fall version of Amazon Prime Day. And if there even being a fall Prime Day is news to you, […]

1. A Nauti Blend: Ever notice how Nate Archibald preferred to dress in blue nautical-themed outfits? It was his signature look! This striped sweater vest blends his style with Blair Waldorf’s and features a navy and white palette as well as intricate buttons. If you’re not a fan of navy, there are plenty of other Queen B-approved alternatives!

2. Queen of Constance: This Audrey Hepburn-inspired shrug sweater is something Blair totally would have worn. However, if you unbutton it and wear it as a cardigan, it gives off edgy Serena van der Woodsen energy.

3. Rebellious: Was Jenny Humphrey your favorite character? Channel her rebellious energy with these chunky Dream Pairs Loafers. I can definitely picture her strutting down the street in them.

4. Too Cool for School: While it may have been a school uniform staple in the early 2010s, a pleated skirt is a fashion must-have in every adult’s closet now. Up the preppy ante by choosing one of the plaid colorways.

5. Dainty and Cool: Ballet flats are another trendy shoe that is essential to a preppy wardrobe. The chic silver hue gives it a bold, playful twist that I’m sure the students at Constance would’ve gone crazy for.

6. Brooklyn Meets Manhattan: Another pick that I could see Little J rocking, this Dirholl skirt combines grungy Brooklyn energy with posh Manhattan vibes courtesy of the tulle fabric and plaid pattern.

7. Study Chic: The key to a good, posh, preppy fit is a cable-knit short-sleeved sweater. The Upper East Side kids might even layer it over another shirt.

8. High School Heels: By the time they were in high school, Blair and Serena were professional heel-wearers. These 4-inch heeled loafers would’ve been a walk in the park for them — and they elevate any outfit.

9. Modern Blazer: Forget a full-fledged blazer. How about a blazer vest? I just know that Serena would’ve embraced this staple, adding layers of necklaces or a light scarf.

10. A Blair Classic: If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve assumed this Pink Queen sweater dress was an original Elenor Waldorf design!

11. From School to Girl’s Night Out: A cropped button-down dress shirt? That has Serena’s name written all over it. Plus, there’s no denying how effortlessly stylish yet versatile it is.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

12. Can’t Forget a Headband: This list wouldn’t be complete without a headband (or two!). Get this set of two for under $20.