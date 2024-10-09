Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One whiff of Moroccanoil products always transports me to my childhood salon. The signature scent features notes of spicy amber and sweet florals and it can be found in a majority of the brand’s products — including their skincare. Yep, Moroccanoil has hand creams and body products too!

The brand has some of the best deals we’ve seen during Amazon’s October Prime Day. Time is running out to get your hands on the delightfully smelling products before the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. tonight, October 9. Here are our favorite products we’re adding to our carts immediately. Not only do the formulas nourish skin and hair, their fragrance immediately lift your mood, too!

The Best Moroccanoil Deals

Say goodbye to dry, cracked hands this winter. Loaded with argan oil, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this foamy hand wash gently kills bacteria and softens skin after each use. House guests won’t be able to stop talking about the dreamy smell!

Get the Moroccanoil Hand Wash for $14 (originally $20) on Amazon!

This lightweight cream makes the annoying task of applying lotion feel like a luxury. The joyful scent and texture melts right into skin. Get it while it’s 30% off today only!

Get the Moroccanoil Hand Cream for $8 (originally $12) on Amazon!

Maintain a vacation-worthy glow no matter how gloomy it is outside by smoothing on a dollop of this silky oil. It leaves skin feeling smooth — never greasy — and delivers a gorgeous gold sheen all over the body. Not to mention it smells incredible!

Get the Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil for $34 (originally $48) on Amazon!

A revitalizing, bougie hand sanitizer? Sign us up! The gel formula effortlessly cleanses hands, so you can feel fresh and clean no matter where you are. Bonus: it boasts hyaluronic acid to bring moisture back to hands.

Get the Moroccanoil Rinse-Free Hand Cleanser for $6 (originally $8) on Amazon!

Tired of a powdery white-cast left on your scalp every time you apply dry shampoo? We found a solution. This reviving dry shampoo won’t leave behind any powdery residue. Plus, it absorbs oil and sweat in seconds. Get it while it’s 25% off today only!

Get the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo for Light Tones for $21 (originally $28) on Amazon!

Finally, a dry shampoo made for those with dark hair! You won’t have to deal with that annoying white powder when spritzing this onto your roots, yet it still effectively diminishes oil and extends your style a few extra days. We love that it protects the scalp from harmful UV rays, too.

Get the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo for Dark Tones for $21 (originally $28) on Amazon!

More Moroccanoil Prime Day Deals

