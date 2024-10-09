Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you want to get your post-summer skin prepped and ready for the holiday season. For those with sun damage, clogged pores, or other seasonal skin issues, revamping your skincare routine might feel like a non-negotiable. Luckily, during Amazon Prime Big Deal Day, luxe skincare is on sale, including Dr. Brandt, the dermatologist-founded brand with a cult following.

Known for its innovative, effective products with shocking before-and-after photos, the treatments mimic the effects you’d get in the office, making skin appear flawless. Whether you’re a long-time fan or have been curious to try the brand, some of its bestselling products are on sale now.

Longtime favorites like Dr. Brandt Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream are a whopping 30% off for the Amazon event, which ends later today. One review claims that this cream is magic, “The price is great and the quality is superior as I’d come to expect with Dr. Brandt! I’m over 40 and a big smiler with wrinkles to prove it. One application and *Poof* the laugh lines softened and didn’t crease my makeup once applied over it!”

Another shopper praised the plumping power. “If you have lines around your lips – this is the product for you. Relaxes and plumps up those fine lines. I used to buy it through a top department store. Happy to find it here.”

Shop Dr. Brandt Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream for $63 (originally $89) on Amazon

Another brand bestseller, this product not only works to deep-clean your face but also has the power to minimize the appearance of pores. While it works to exfoliate, getting rid of dead skin and reducing shine, it’s also made from a gentle formula that won’t leave your irritated. Purifying tea tree oil, white willow bark extract and a natural beta hydroxy acid are some of the key ingredients.

“This is my most favorite face wash!” one reviewer wrote . “As a Derm NP I recommend this product often for a salicylic wash. I wash every night with this and it will last me about 2-3 months, so it’s a great price point. It doesn’t have a strong smell, it’s refreshing. It’s also not drying. It will help with pore control.”

Shop Pores No More Pore Purifying Cleanser for $31 (originally $38) on Amazon

We love exfoliating regularly to smooth and refresh our complexion for a brighter look. The Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Renewing Face Exfoliator combats dull skin, uneven texture, fine lines, acne scars and wrinkles, so we’ll definitely be adding it to our cart. This set comes with both full-size and travel-size products, so you can pack it with you on your next trip.

Shop Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Renewing Face Exfoliator duo for $56 (originally $84) on Amazon

Dr. Brandt Needles No More, No More Baggage is a hack to tame under-eye bags that is applied over your regular eye cream. “I am very pleased with this product. I tried it today for the first time,” one review reads. “I am 66 years old and knew that it was time for a little help with my dark circles & puffiness under my eyes. I used it as directed, let it set a few minutes…. Maybe 5 ?? I could see the results by then. Then applied my makeup as usual… At 5:00 pm it was still working !!! No dark circles and still firm skin. I think that this will be my go to on days that I’m out & about & just need a little confidence boost.”

Shop Dr. Brandt Needles No More, No More Baggage for $39 (originally $42) on Amazon