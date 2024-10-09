Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are very few skincare brands I splurge on, and Sunday Riley is one of my favorites. My skin has completely transformed since incorporating some of their potent formulas in my routine — so much so that I get daily compliments. While I rarely find any Sunday Riley products on sale, I’m thrilled to find up to 20% off their award winning formulas for Amazon Prime Day. But you have to hurry — today is the last day to participate in the Sunday Riley sale. Here’s what I’m stocking up on!

The Best Sunday Riley Sale Items

There’s no denying that the entire Sunday Riley line is incredible, but there are two standout formulas: Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Serum and Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum. As a beauty writer, these are my holy grails in my skin care regimen. And at these prices, it feels like the best of both worlds scoring high quality ingredients on an Amazon budget.

So, what’s special about the Good Genes Lactic Acid Serum? The multi-tasking treatment does so much more than fade dark marks caused by acne. The star ingredient is lactic acid, a gentle and hydrating exfoliating agent that gets rid of dead skin cells and discoloration while smoothing out texture and enhancing skin’s brightness. The serum completely transforms skin without causing irritation. I have normal-to-dry skin, so I try to avoid strong exfoliants because they tend to be too harsh. Lactic acid has proven to be a winning ingredient on my skin. While I’ve tried a variety of serums and moisturizers that include this active ingredient, no other lactic acid product has provided immediate results like this Sunday Riley product.

While there’s no shortage of vitamin C serums available, this Sunday Riley pick achieves near immediate results. It all comes down to the expertly-crafted formula that utilizes 15% THD ascorbate (the most stable form of vitamin C) and saccharide isomerate extract, which gently smooths skin. Meanwhile, the phytosterols complex is derived from soybeans and calms the skin. These light yet rich ingredients create a thick, liquid texture that feels a bit more substantial than other serums. It gently melts into skin and leaves a golden-hour luminosity in its wake. I’m a firm believer you get what you pay for with a vitamin C serum. Trust me when I say this is a rock-solid deal on a high quality vitamin C serum — nearly $20 off!

I highly recommend adding both of these Sunday Riley sale items to your routine for glass-like, radiant skin. However, if you’re after something a bit different, you can’t go wrong with anything from Sunday Riley. Find all of the brand’s Prime Day deals below!

