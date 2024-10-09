Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The viral Laniege Lip Glowy Balm is a smoochable treat for your lips — and now, it’s just $14 during Amazon Prime Days. Made by the same brand beloved by celebrities like Kate Hudson, Kate Moss, and Sydney Sweeney (who even became a brand ambassador), the lightweight, moisture-rich balm is made with shea and murumuru seed butter, ensuring your lips are extra soft and hydrated throughout the day. It also comes in fun scents like candy or peach and leaves behind a sultry shine.

While the Lip Glowy Balm launched following the popularity of Laniege’s Lip Sleeping Mask, it has managed to garner a similar cult following. Unlike the mask, which is packaged in a tub that requires you to stick your finger into it before applying, the Lip Glowy Balm comes in a tube — no sticky fingers required! It’s perfectly portable to stash in a bag. One only needs to check TikTok to discover thousands of posts praising the balms. Some posters have them in every single flavor — that‘s how in love they are!

Among the over 26,000 Amazon reviews (giving this product a 4.7-star rating!), happy shoppers can’t help but rave about the balm. Customers note that it hydrates their lips in both summer and winter, prevents chronically dry lips from splitting and looks like an expensive gloss.

“The balm is phenomenal,” one reviewer wrote. “Its claims are spot on – it moisturizes and volumizes, and the balm’s texture fills in the lip lines, giving your lips a more youthful appearance. It’s a lip treatment as well because the feel and look of my lips have improved since I started using it.”

And, if you’re curious, yes — most flavors of the original Lip Sleeping Mask are also on sale, and the two products pair together perfectly. Use the Glowy Balm during the day and the mask at night for a super hydrated, smooth pout. With nearly 46,000 reviews, you know this top-rated mask is a popular purchase!

One shopper wrote, “I’m in my early 50’s and started using it at night before bedtime. I noticed a huge improvement in the hydration of my lips, fine lines began disappearing, etc. So I purchased the lip balms and began using those during the day religiously too. I may not have my 20 something yr. old lips back, but certainly my 30-something year old lips.”

Besides the balms, many other Laniege skincare products are on sale, too. The Water Sleeping Mask and the Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask are two fan favorites that are currently discounted, with each item priced at just over $20. So, whether you are a long-time fan or simply curious to try, you’ll want to shop these incredible deals now before they are over!

