Happy Amazon Prime Big Deals Day! As a shopping editor with a passion for sales and savings, Prime Day is my Super Bowl. Let the games begin!
Below are 21 of my favorite finds from this exclusive event, on sale for up to 55% off! From bestselling lip balm to leggings, these markdowns are all must-haves.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Laneige’s Lip Glowy Balm is the no. 1 bestseller in lip balms and moisturizers on Amazon! Available in nine sweet flavors, this cult-favorite gloss leaves lips soft and smooth without feeling sticky.
Grace & Stella Under-Eye Masks
Grace & Stella’s gold under-eye masks are my favorite eye patches of all time! These no. 1 bestselling masks help reduce puffiness and diminish dark circles. Your eyes will look refreshed and revitalized!
Coach Pebble Leather Tote Bag
A designer handbag for 53% off? Such a steal! Made from pebbled leather, this Coach tote is an everyday essential.
Lemme Sleep Gummies
Kourtney Kardashian‘s Lemme Sleep gummies always sell out, so make sure you grab these viral sleep supplements while they’re in stock and on sale! These delicious melatonin and chamomile gummies work like a charm for a good night’s sleep.
Dyson Airwrap
I don’t know what I’d do without my Dyson Airwrap! This award-winning beauty tool hardly ever goes on sale, so now is the perfect opportunity to invest in this multi-styler. If you want big, bouncy blowouts with less heat damage, then this hairstyling set is your new holy grail.
The Gym People High-Waisted Pocket Leggings
These high-waisted leggings by The Gym People are the no. 1 bestselling women’s yoga pants on Amazon! Plus, they come with pockets. Always a bonus!
Beekeeper’s Naturals Propolis Throat Spray
Kim Kardashian said that this throat spray “works amazing” on sore throats — and I agree! Especially now that the weather is getting colder, keep your immune system strong with this propolis immune support. I love the honey taste!
Orolay Upper East Side Coat
Known as the “Upper East Side Coat,” this iconic down jacket is a New York City rich mom staple. It’s also the no. 1 bestseller in women’s down jackets and parkas on Amazon! Comfy and chic, this pocketed parka will keep you warm and cozy in fall and winter.
Coco and Eve Self-Tanner Kit
As a self-tanning expert, I’ve tried countless different mousses, sprays and lotions. But by far my favorite is Coco and Eve’s Bali Bronzing Foam! Not only does this formula smell surprisingly good, but it delivers streak-free color that actually lasts. I recommend shopping this kit that comes with a handy mitt!
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Foundation
This CC+ cream foundation from IT Cosmetics is a dream for mature skin! Color-correcting and anti-aging, this full-coverage product also provides SPF 50+.
Nutribullet Pro Blender
One customer called this Nutribullet Pro the “perfect blender for smoothies.” If you want a daily dose of healthy juice, save big by making your drinks at home!
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
I swear by Laneige’s Water Sleeping Mask! This gel formula delivers a burst of hydration overnight, so you’ll wake up with softer and brighter skin.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil
Anastasia Beverly Hills’s Brow Wiz has been my go-to eyebrow pencil for years! The dual=sided device features a spoolie to shape your brows and a pencil to define them.
Anrabess Cardigan Coat
This cardigan coat is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s cardigans on Amazon! A lovely transitional layering piece.
Paula’s Choice Skin-Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
This Paula’s Choice exfoliant is a cult-favorite among customers and celebs alike! Famous fans include Kaia Gerber and Paige DeSorbo.
Anrabess Two-Piece Tracksuit
Introducing your new travel uniform. This no. 1 bestselling tracksuit is giving Spanx for a fraction of the cost! This set is super soft and comfortable.
Color Wow Root Cover-Up
Say goodbye to stubborn grays! Touch up your roots on the go with this Color Wow water-resistant powder.
Starface Pimple Patches
All the cool kids (and Justin Bieber!) are rocking these Starface pimple patches!
Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil
I’m officially obsessed with Osea’s firming undaria algae body oil! This luxurious lotion leaves my skin smooth and soft post-shower. And it’s not greasy!
Living Proof Dry Shampoo
With over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, this Living Proof dry shampoo is one popular product! Eliminate excess oil while adding volume with this beloved dry shampoo (“Magic in a bottle,” one reviewer raved).
Touchland Hand Sanitizer Set of 3
Get rid of germs on the go with this game-changing hand sanitizer! This set of three Touchland Power Mists comes in Rainwater, Unscented and Beach Coco. Easy to throw in the car or in your purse so you’re ready for anything!