If you like to keep your bag stocked with lip balm, we have another one to add to your rotation while it’s on sale for Amazon’s October Prime Day. Meet the ESW Beauty Smoothie Lip Treatment — an affordable lippie that soothes dry lips instantly. Recently, Kyle Richards praised this formula on Amazon Live, and since then, beauty enthusiasts have been ordering it like crazy — especially since it’s just $9 right now!
The delicious-smelling (and tasting) lip treatment helps banish dry, cracked skin thanks to its nourishing formula that includes shea butter, vitamin E and peptides, which lock moisture into the skin and protect against future damage skin. The lip balm is also crafted with vanilla and almond butter to reverse skin damage, reduce inflammation and boost collagen for a youthful-looking pout. It leaves a sheer tint behind that doesn’t feel sticky or heavy.
Get the ESW Beauty Smoothie Lip Treatment for $11 (originally $12) at Amazon!
Like Richards, Amazon shoppers love the lip treatment’s results and affordability.
“Very rich and emollient,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This product is the perfect consistency and thickness; products that are thinner don’t quench my lip dryness, and the ingredients are clean, nonirritating, and long-lasting on lips! Also the packaging feels very luxe with its rubberized tube. I really like and enjoy it! Please don’t change the formula, I appreciate the non sticky thickness.”
“Wow!! This stuff really works,” another said. “Long-lasting. Stays in place. Not sticky. Nice sheer shine.”
An additional shopper claimed that the lip treatment is “better than Summer Fridays and Rhode.”
“This lip balm is amazing,” they said. “It really nourishes my lips and they feel soft and plump for hours after application. I think it’s better than SF and Rhode and it’s more affordable.”
If the lip balm is as good as shoppers report, we’ll take 14 of ’em right now!
