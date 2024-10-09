Your account
The 8 Best Prime Day Skincare Deals Worth Shopping — Starting at $9

By
Woman examining her face in mirror
Getty Images

Amazon’s October Prime Day is in full swing and the deals are better than we imagined! If you’ve already stocked up on new fall gear and home decor, now it’s time for the fun stuff: skincare. There are hundreds of skincare products on sale that will help fight lines and wrinkles — starting at only $9!

Whether you prefer splurge-worthy beauty products or want to save big on tried and true favorites, there’s no shortage of options to shop from Amazon this Prime Day. Vitamin C serums, moisturizers, retinol and cleansers are included in the mix, promising to firm, brighten and revive tired-looking skin. Since there’s so much to cover, we did the hard work for you and rounded up the best skincare money can buy.

Ahead, see the best skincare deals you can snag at Amazon!

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
Sunday Riley

This treatment from Sunday Riley improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and brightens dark spots. The formula is packed with lactic acid, aloe, squalane and lemongrass, which exfoliates, brightens and smooths.

Was $43, now just $34

See it

Elemis Superfood Midnight Facial

Elemis
Elemis

Elemis’ moisturizer is an overnight cream packed with prebiotics, which ensures skin looks radiant and moisturized as soon as you wake up. Ingredients include camu camu, a unique source of Vitamin C, as well as Omega 6 and 9.

Was $58, now $41

See it

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener

Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth

If you haven’t seen the videos showing how well this Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener works, run to TikTok now! It firms and smooths the look of fine lines, deep wrinkles and pores. The formula also soothes and hydrates the skin thanks to Vitamins C, E and Pro-Vitamin B5.

Was $49, now $38

See it

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Concentrated Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Concentrated Face Serum
L’Oreal Paris

Shoppers have labeled this serum“magic in a bottle.” That’s because it repairs wrinkles, redensifies skin, and resurfaces skin texture. It includes hyaluronic acid and pro-xylene that plumps and brightens.

Was $29, now $19

See it

Ragkun Store Face Moisturizer Retinol Cream

Ragkun Store Face Moisturizer Retinol Cream
Ragkun Store

A good retinol doesn’t need to cost over $100. That’s why this under-$30 pick from Amazon is a must-have for fighting signs of aging. Shoppers say they saw results within a month!

Was $40, now $24

See it

Image Skincare, VITAL C Hydrating Face Serum

Image Skincare
Image Skincare

Vitamin C is necessary for keeping skin looking fresh and youthful. If you’re on the hunt for a quality option, consider Image Skincare. It’s one of the best for brightening the skin and warding off lines and wrinkles. Plus, unlike other vitamin C serums, it’s gentle on the skin.

Was $88, now $59

See it

CeraVe Anti Aging Retinol Serum

CeraVe Anti Aging Retinol Serum
CeraVe

The CeraVe Anti-Aging Retinol Serum is also on sale as part of Amazon’s Prime Day. We love how effective the brand is for renewing the skin. This serum is packed with all the good stuff — retinol, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ceramides.

Was $25, now $23

See it

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser

RoC
RoC

Did you know a cleanser can be part of your anti-aging routine? Pick up this under $10 pick that cleanses skin without stripping the complexion of essential nutrients that keep it moisturized. This product also helps to reduce lines and wrinkles.

Was $14, now $9

See it

