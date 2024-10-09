Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’ve probably seen your favorite influencer or celebrity gliding a metal tool across their face or relaxing in a light-up face mask. But while it may seem strange at first, high-tech skincare devices can completely transform your complexion. While they were originally reserved for in-office treatments, new innovations are making these gadgets more accessible at home. That said, each one still costs a pretty penny.

Related: The Absolute Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Right Now — Up to 90% Off Ready, set, shop! Day one of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days was filled with out-of-this-world discounts and now we’re back for day two. We’re officially on day two of the savings event and the discounts continue. One of the biggest sales to hit the scene, Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight at midnight, so you […]

If you’ve been wanting to experience the magic of these tools for yourself, you’re in luck. There are dozens of skincare devices on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Now is the best time to purchase one of these life-changing tools, especially since you can save up to 61% on brands like Foreo, Solawave, NuFace and more! Find some of our favorite discounted picks below.

There’s not much this high-tech wand can’t do. Thanks to six different LED light waves, the tool helps to enhance the absorption of your skincare products for better results, amplifies radiance, boosts skin’s elasticity and minimizes pores. It’s basically the secret to achieving all of your skin goals!

Was $228, now just $182!

This ultra-safe laser hair removal device helps with upkeep in between your professional laser appointments. Now you can remain smooth and comfortable. . . and banish unwanted hair for good!

Was $399, now just $279!

Gliding this neck and face massager across your skin for 10 minutes a day helps to lift and firm, increase luminosity and stimulate collagen production, helping you maintain a more youthful appearance.

Was $139, now just $68!

This ultra-soothing wand feels like a spa day at home thanks to three settings — radio frequency, microcurrent and cold compress — all of which work to diminish wrinkles, instigate collagen production and lift. It’s so easy to use you can complete a treatment while watching TV!

Was $100, now just $64!

Related: This Moisturizer is Firming for Mature Skin — it’s Now 30% off! Help your skin restore its firmness with this rich moisturizing day cream from Vichy that's made for post-menopausal skin — find out more

Major savings alert! This powerful LED mask works to improve skin tone, texture and radiance — and you don’t even need to lift a finger to use it. Simply put it on and relax while the wavelengths target your skin concerns. Get it for 50% off while you can!

Was $799, now just $399!

I personally credit NuFace for lifting and chiseling my features. Small electrical currents stimulate facial muscles to create supermodel-esque definition. I used it every morning for five minutes and am amazed at how sculpted I look!

Was $350, now just $245!

For those who are just starting to experiment with facial devices, the Solawave is one of the best. The more affordable tool is beloved by celebrities and is meant to minimize the appearance of wrinkles, even out skin tone, tighten and help treat blemishes. It’s all due to the LED light, microcurrent, soothing warmth and calming facial massage features. Go on and treat yourself!

Was $169, now just $85!

Want to experience the most enjoyable cleanse of your life? All you need is the Foreo Luna. This little silicone facial cleaner gets all of the gunk and makeup out of your pores so your skin can fully breathe. This special bundle also includes a foam cleanser and a cleansing balm!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Was $247, now just $96!