Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
You’ve probably seen your favorite influencer or celebrity gliding a metal tool across their face or relaxing in a light-up face mask. But while it may seem strange at first, high-tech skincare devices can completely transform your complexion. While they were originally reserved for in-office treatments, new innovations are making these gadgets more accessible at home. That said, each one still costs a pretty penny.
If you’ve been wanting to experience the magic of these tools for yourself, you’re in luck. There are dozens of skincare devices on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Now is the best time to purchase one of these life-changing tools, especially since you can save up to 61% on brands like Foreo, Solawave, NuFace and more! Find some of our favorite discounted picks below.
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro
There’s not much this high-tech wand can’t do. Thanks to six different LED light waves, the tool helps to enhance the absorption of your skincare products for better results, amplifies radiance, boosts skin’s elasticity and minimizes pores. It’s basically the secret to achieving all of your skin goals!
Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 10 IPL Device
This ultra-safe laser hair removal device helps with upkeep in between your professional laser appointments. Now you can remain smooth and comfortable. . . and banish unwanted hair for good!
GLO24K Red Light Beauty Device for Face & Neck
Gliding this neck and face massager across your skin for 10 minutes a day helps to lift and firm, increase luminosity and stimulate collagen production, helping you maintain a more youthful appearance.
Lefay Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Machine
This ultra-soothing wand feels like a spa day at home thanks to three settings — radio frequency, microcurrent and cold compress — all of which work to diminish wrinkles, instigate collagen production and lift. It’s so easy to use you can complete a treatment while watching TV!
iRestore LED Light Therapy Face Mask
Major savings alert! This powerful LED mask works to improve skin tone, texture and radiance — and you don’t even need to lift a finger to use it. Simply put it on and relax while the wavelengths target your skin concerns. Get it for 50% off while you can!
NuFace Trinity Microcurrent Facial Device Kit
I personally credit NuFace for lifting and chiseling my features. Small electrical currents stimulate facial muscles to create supermodel-esque definition. I used it every morning for five minutes and am amazed at how sculpted I look!
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
For those who are just starting to experiment with facial devices, the Solawave is one of the best. The more affordable tool is beloved by celebrities and is meant to minimize the appearance of wrinkles, even out skin tone, tighten and help treat blemishes. It’s all due to the LED light, microcurrent, soothing warmth and calming facial massage features. Go on and treat yourself!
Foreo Luna Mini 3 Bundle
Want to experience the most enjoyable cleanse of your life? All you need is the Foreo Luna. This little silicone facial cleaner gets all of the gunk and makeup out of your pores so your skin can fully breathe. This special bundle also includes a foam cleanser and a cleansing balm!