Skincare lover, this one’s for you! If you’re shopping Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for some new beauty tech gadgets (um, who isn’t?), we have great news! Foreo is offering deep discounts during the two-day sales event happening now, October 8 – 9. The brand’s massaging brushes, facial sculpting tools and LED light masks are all up to 60% off right now. Get a head start on your holiday shopping by snagging these devices as gifts for loved ones — and yourself. The twice-per-year Amazon sale is known for its steep discounts that rival Black Friday. Grab these deals before they’re gone!

Topping our list of the best Foreo beauty devices currently on sale, the Foreo Bear tightens and tones skin — and it’s $116 off. All it takes it two minutes a day to lift, smooth and sculpt your face. It boosts circulation and smooths fine lines and wrinkles. Before massaging skin, you’ll need to apply the included hydrating serum. Bye-bye, expensive pro facials! You can get a face lift at home thanks to this device.

Want to treat your entire body to an at-home contouring treatment? The Foreo Bear also comes in a body version! Designed to tone legs, arms and tummies, this device promotes lymphatic drainage — Amazon shoppers even note the device can reduce the appearance of cellulite. Everyone deserves an at-home spa day, and we can’t think of a better gift this holiday season.

Yes, one of the original beauty tech devices, aka the Foreo Luna facial brush, is also included in the Amazon Prime Day sales extravaganza. “When this device came out, I was kind of skeptical because I worried the power wouldn’t be strong enough, and the bristles weren’t as soft for cleaning my face,” shares one shopper. “I was so wrong about this device, my face actually feels clean and I love the power and soft bristles.” A massaging facial brush like this Foreo pick is stellar for removing heavy makeup. A deep, relaxing clean is always at the ready with this device!

Perhaps the unsung hero in the Foreo lineup is this LED mask treatment. It works in minutes, utilizing sheet masks to hydrate and tone skin while the included LED lights act as thermo-therapy to help skin absorb the active ingredients from the sheet masks. The results look like you just walked out of the spa. Don’t forget to grab the luxurious sheet masks to pair with your device while they’re on deep discount!

