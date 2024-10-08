Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is finally here! And you better believe we’ve spent weeks searching for the best deals to shop on October 8 and 9. We’re here to help you save the big bucks — that means more than 30% — when it comes to skincare. Anything less simply won’t do. These are the brands and products offering 30% or more off of their bestsellers. Trust Us, you don’t want to miss these discounts!
Laneige
The Deal: 30% off select products!
Laneige Standouts
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask — was $24, now $17!
- Laneige Water Sleeping Mask — was $32, now just $22!
- Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer — was $36, now just $25!
Grace & Stella
The Deal: Up to 50% off bestsellers!
Grace & Stella Standouts
- Grace & Stella Illuminating Eye Masks — was $55, now just $30!
- Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks — was $35, now just $22!
- Grace & Stella Moisturizing Eye Masks — was $35, now just $22!
Aestura
The Deal: 30-40% off all products!
Aestura Standouts
- Aestura Atobarrier365 Cream – was $32, now just $22!
- Aestura Atobarrier365 Ceramide Lotion — was $32, now just $22!
- Aestura Atobarrier365 Ceramide Cream Mist — was $25, now just $17!
Innisfree
The Deal: 30% off select products!
Innisfree Standouts
- Innisfree Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum — was $22, now just $15!
- Innisfree Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen SPFT 45 — was $22, now just $15!
- Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask — was $16, now just $11!
Goodal
The Deal: 30% off everything!
Goodal Standouts
- Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum — was $20, now just $14!
- Goodal Vegan Rice Milk Moisturizing Toner — was $18, now just $13!
- Goodal Apricot Vegan Collagen Cream — was $33, now just $23!
Hanyul
The Deal: 30-50% off select products!
Hanyul Standouts
- Hanyul Yuja Vitamin Sleeping Mask – was $34, now just $24!
- Hanyul Pure Artemisia Calming pH-Balancing Toner — was $28, now just $20!
- Hanyul Red Rice Moisture Firming Cream — was $48, now just $34!
Illiyoon
The Deal: Up to 40% off all products
Illiyoon Standouts
- Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel — was $25, now just $17!
- Illiyoon Fresh Moisture Scrub Wash — was $25, now just $17!
- Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Lotion — was $28, now just $20!
Hero Cosmetics
The Deal: 50% off Rescue Balm +Dark Spot Retouch!
Hero Cosmetics Standouts
- Mighty Patch Rescue Balm + Dark Spot Retouch — was $12, now just $6!
Isdin
The Deal: 30% off everything!
Isdin Standouts
- Isdin Micellar Solution — was $45, now just $32!
- Isdin K-Ox Under-Eye Brightening Cream — was $106, now just $74!
- Isdin Isdinceuticals Hyaluronic Moisture Sensitive Skin — was $65, now just $46!
Sobel Skin RX
The Deal: 30% off everything!
Sobel Skin Rx Standouts
- Sobel Skin Rx Bio Hyaluronic Moisture Cream — was $98, now just $69!
- Sobel Skin Rx Triple Oligo Peptide Eye Cream — was $31, now just $22!
- Sobel Skin Rx 15% Niacinamide Gel Serum — was $78, now just $55!
Kate Somerville
The Deal: 30% off Retinol Vita C Power Serum!
Kate Somerville Standouts
- Kate Somerville Retinol Vita C Power Serum — was $110, now just $77!
Dr. Brandt Skincare
The Deal: Up to 31% off select items!
Dr. Brandt Skincare Standouts
- Dr. Brandt Skincare Needles No More Baggage Eye De-puffing Gel — was $60, now just $43!
- Dr. Brandt Skincare Pores No More Pore Refining Primer — was $73, now just $43!
Exoceuticals
The Deal: 30% off bestsellers!
Exoceuticals Standouts
- Exoceuicals Exo Sun After Sun Treatment — was $159, now just $111!
- Exoceuticals Exo H-Serum Hyaluronic Acid Treatment — was $224, now just $157!
- Exoceuticals Exo Skin Simple Exo Plus Anti-Aging Cream — was $195, now just $137!