Major Savings! The Skincare Brands Offering 30% Off and More for Prime Day

By
Beautiful young woman in a bathrobe looks in the mirror in her bathroom
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is finally here! And you better believe we’ve spent weeks searching for the best deals to shop on October 8 and 9. We’re here to help you save the big bucks — that means more than 30% — when it comes to skincare. Anything less simply won’t do. These are the brands and products offering 30% or more off of their bestsellers. Trust Us, you don’t want to miss these discounts!

Laneige

The Deal: 30% off select products!

Laneige Standouts

Grace & Stella

The Deal: Up to 50% off bestsellers!

Grace & Stella Standouts

Aestura

The Deal: 30-40% off all products!

Aestura Standouts

Innisfree

The Deal: 30% off select products!

Innisfree Standouts

Goodal

The Deal: 30% off everything!

Goodal Standouts

Hanyul

The Deal: 30-50% off select products!

Hanyul Standouts

Illiyoon

The Deal: Up to 40% off all products

Illiyoon Standouts

Hero Cosmetics

The Deal: 50% off Rescue Balm +Dark Spot Retouch! 

Hero Cosmetics Standouts

Isdin

The Deal: 30% off everything!

Isdin Standouts

Sobel Skin RX

The Deal: 30% off everything!

Sobel Skin Rx Standouts

Kate Somerville

The Deal: 30% off Retinol Vita C Power Serum!

Kate Somerville Standouts

Dr. Brandt Skincare

The Deal: Up to 31% off select items!

Dr. Brandt Skincare Standouts

Exoceuticals

The Deal: 30% off bestsellers!

Exoceuticals Standouts

 

