Revolutionize Your Listening Experience With These New Motorola Headphones

Headphones — one of those daily essentials that everyone out there seems to have a strong opinion about. When it comes to ear accessories, it’s crucial to have the best of the best. After all, they are our workout buddies, our travel companions, and since live music is off the table for a bit, they are also the closest we’ll get to the front row of a show.

Looking for an upgrade to your current headphone situation? Well, then let Us introduce you to the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds. First things first, wireless is a must these days — once you go hands-free, there’s no way you’re going back. Arguably the best part of these earbuds is that they offer three different wearing styles in one tiny package. You have the option of True Wireless, Sport Loop and the first True Wireless headphones that includes a direct plug-in audio solution for any device. This means unlimited playtime, so you’ll never be without your favorite track or podcast. If the battery runs out, utilize the audio plug-in while the earbuds recharge. A 15-minute charge will provide up to three hours of playtime, and you’ll be back in business before you know it.

See it: Pick up the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds for just $99.99 at Hubble Connected!

Versatility is key in these uncertain times, and the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds are a surefire way to guarantee your tech game is next level. Naturally, the wins don’t stop there. When you pair your earbuds with the Hubble for VerveLife app, you’ll receive a bevy of benefits, such as voice assistance support and the ability to locate your lost earbuds immediately. You’ll also be able to control smart devices around the house, receive important updates and complete many other tasks by pairing your headphones to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

In the crowded space of headphones, finding a pair that’s above the curve can be tricky. Are you just buying into the hype or the brand name? In this case, you’re buying into the future. When you want to be prepared for anything, the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds have you covered. Simply put, they give new meaning to the term “easy listening.”

